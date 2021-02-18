Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s one of the busiest days on the Canadian earnings calendar this quarter, and we’ve got one of the biggest names involved to kickstart our coverage today. Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow joined The Open shortly after 8 a.m., fresh off revealing a $750-million distribution to shareholders and reporting record annual free cash flow. Bristow discussed his company's quarterly results and also shared his take on Bitcoin. Head over to BNNBloomberg.ca to watch the full interview.

CANADIAN ENERGY M&A HEATS UP

There was another flurry of deals announced late yesterday. Crescent Point Energy is buying Shell’s Duvernay assets for $900 million in a cash and stock deal that will see the energy giant walk away with an 8.6 per cent stake in the Canadian company. The deal brings Crescent Point 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent in daily production (largely condensate), and the company says it’ll be accretive on all the major per share metrics. A few minutes after that was announced, Ovintiv (ex-Encana) disclosed it’s selling its Duvernay assets for US$263 million. And then we had Peyto Exploration announcing two acquisitions that cost it $35 million.

REDDIT GRILLING

U.S. lawmakers will presumably hunt for their pound of flesh in the GameStop mania today when principal players address a House Financial Services Committee probing the circumstances surrounding the wild market swings. Witnesses include Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev, hedge fund titan Kenneth Griffin from Citadel LLC, and Keith Gill – the posterchild for the retail investor revolt, whose role in the market turmoil was recently profiled in The Wall Street Journal. The hearing is expected to focus on whether this episode ought to catalyze regulatory and legal changes to keep pace with the rapidly evolving investing landscape.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Walmart is near the top of our radar this morning as the giant retailer's outlook puts investors on their heels. Walmart shares have been down almost 5 per cent in early trading after the company forecast a drop in profit this year as it budgets US$14 billion for capital expenditures.

is near the top of our radar this morning as the giant retailer's outlook puts investors on their heels. Walmart shares have been down almost 5 per cent in early trading after the company forecast a drop in profit this year as it budgets US$14 billion for capital expenditures. More retrenchment in the aviation sector today: WestJet is temporarily suspending service to St. John’s; London, Ont.; and Medicine Hat, Alta. CEO Ed Sims said in a release his airline has "no other option" due to "new and increasingly restrictive policies."

is temporarily suspending service to St. John’s; London, Ont.; and Medicine Hat, Alta. CEO Ed Sims said in a release his airline has "no other option" due to "new and increasingly restrictive policies." Cameco’s long-running dispute with CRA has been resolved in its favour after the Supreme Court rejected the tax agency’s leave to appeal. As a result, Cameco said it’s expecting to receive almost $34 million in a mix of refunds, legal fees, and disbursements.

long-running dispute with CRA has been resolved in its favour after the Supreme Court rejected the tax agency’s leave to appeal. As a result, Cameco said it’s expecting to receive almost $34 million in a mix of refunds, legal fees, and disbursements. Canadian Tire ’s online sales surged 142 in the fourth quarter, while total same-store sales rose 9.5 per cent. That headline figure masks weakness at the retailer’s SportChek banner, where comparable sales activity fell 3 per cent. Results were partly overshadowed this morning by strategic news, as Canadian Tire disclosed it’ll shutter its Ontario-focused National Sports banner.

’s online sales surged 142 in the fourth quarter, while total same-store sales rose 9.5 per cent. That headline figure masks weakness at the retailer’s SportChek banner, where comparable sales activity fell 3 per cent. Results were partly overshadowed this morning by strategic news, as Canadian Tire disclosed it’ll shutter its Ontario-focused National Sports banner. Vaccine effectiveness is front of mind again today in the fight against COVID-19 after a study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a significantly lower antibody response against South African variant of the virus.

after a study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a significantly lower antibody response against South African variant of the virus. For a second consecutive quarter, Home Capital Group has released funds that had been set aside for loans that could go bad ($7.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $7 million in Q3). The alternative lender’s adjusted profit per share surged 54.2 per cent in the fourth quarter as mortgage originations reached $1.88 billion. We look forward to speaking with CEO Yousry Bissada at 4:20 p.m.

has released funds that had been set aside for loans that could go bad ($7.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $7 million in Q3). The alternative lender’s adjusted profit per share surged 54.2 per cent in the fourth quarter as mortgage originations reached $1.88 billion. We look forward to speaking with CEO Yousry Bissada at 4:20 p.m. Teck Resources was bogged down by its oil sands exposure in the latest quarter, with the miner booking a $438-million after-tax impairment on its stake in Fort Hills. Teck’s overall adjusted profit for the quarter edged past expectations, however.

was bogged down by its oil sands exposure in the latest quarter, with the miner booking a $438-million after-tax impairment on its stake in Fort Hills. Teck’s overall adjusted profit for the quarter edged past expectations, however. Nutrien is rallying in pre-market trading after the fertilizer giant beat fourth-quarter profit expectations, forecast a wide range for earnings this year that could also exceed estimates, nudged up its quarterly dividend by once cent, and announced plans to repurchase up to 5 per cent of its shares.

is rallying in pre-market trading after the fertilizer giant beat fourth-quarter profit expectations, forecast a wide range for earnings this year that could also exceed estimates, nudged up its quarterly dividend by once cent, and announced plans to repurchase up to 5 per cent of its shares. Tilray shares are rising in pre-market trading after the pot producer delivered a profit (on EBITDA, not net, basis) in the fourth quarter.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS