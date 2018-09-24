Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Barrick Gold is buying Randgold Resources in an all-stock takeover that’s arguably the boldest move since John Thornton took the reins at Barrick. The nearly $8-billion deal is a major bet on Africa for Barrick, with Randgold’s assets spanning countries including Mali and the DRC. This morning we’ll review the strategic rationale and consider if it could trigger another major wave of industry consolidation.

Some pertinent details from this morning’s announcement:

-The companies are claiming ownership of five of the world’s top 10 gold assets

-Barrick shareholders will own 66.6 per cent of the combined company; Randgold holders will own 33.4 per cent

-Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton will retain his title; Randgold’s Mark Bristow will be chief executive

-The combined company will be named The Barrick Group

-The companies say they’ll “maximize the long-term value” of their copper unit

-Barrick has agreed to a US$300-million break fee if the deal doesn’t proceed

-The companies expect their deal will close by the first quarter of next year, subject to votes by both sets of shareholders

TRADE FRICTION

Global stocks are mostly trading lower and U.S. futures are pointing to a soft open as the latest wave of China-U.S. tariffs take effect. And there’s evidence friction between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying after Beijing balked at sitting down for a round of negotiations with the Trump administration, saying the door is open to meet but only “in an environment of mutual respect.” We need to consider how the two countries can untangle themselves from their tariff war in a week that will see U.S. Donald Trump’s view of the world in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly in New York.

WTI AT HIGHEST SINCE JULY

West Texas Intermediate has been trading more than two per cent higher this morning, climbing as high as US$72.39 per barrel, after this weekend’s OPEC+ compliance meeting concluded without any immediate plan to boost production. We wait to see if Trump will tweet some displeasure, and we’ll look ahead to the price implications as U.S. sanctions against Iran loom in November.

CANNABIS AT PLAY IN QUEBEC ELECTION

There’s a wild card at play for recreation cannabis legalization in Quebec’s election with the Coalition Avenir Québec pledging to raising the legal age to 21. BNN Bloomberg's Jameson Berkow has done some digging on this; watch for his feature on BNNBloomberg.ca later today

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Empire Company is expanding in Ontario, announcing this morning it's buying Farm Boy. The deal carries an $800-million enterprise value.

-Last I looked, Tilray shares were trading almost 10 per cent lower in the pre-market. Investors played hot potato with the B.C.-based cannabis producer’s shares last week, with double-digit moves every day of the week. On Wednesday, the trading volume was triple the company’s float.

-Bloomberg is reporting Michael Kors Holdings is in talks to acquire Versace, with an announcement possible this week.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-10:00 a.m. ET: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses European Parliament

-U.S. to begin imposing additional tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods; China to begin imposing additional tariffs on US$60 billion of U.S. goods

-Stephen Harper, ex-Fed Chair Janet Yellen among speakers at BCA Research conference in Toronto

-Justin Trudeau begins three-day visit to New York for UN General Assembly

-Trump at UNGA (notable events include 0830 Global Call to Action on the World Drug problem; 1445 meeting with South Korea president; 1545 signing ceremony for U.S.-Korea free trade deal; 1715 meeting with Egypt president; 1830 meeting with France president)

-Elevate tech and innovation festival in Toronto (to Sept 27)

-Denver Gold Forum underway (runs to Sept 26)

