The Bank of Canada today delivered pretty much precisely what Bay Street expected by cutting its quantitative easing program to $2 billion per week from $3 billion, and by leaving its benchmark rate unchanged while continuing to signal that rates could rise in the second half of next year. What's clear when you go digging deep into the Monetary Policy Report is that the central bank is counting on consumers to do the heavy lifting as the economy opens up. The BoC hiked its estimates for consumption's contribution to GDP over each of the next three years, while it cut its view on housing - which the bank sees as dragging on the economy in 2022 and 2023.

POWELL IN THE HOT SEAT

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begins two days of Congressional testimony this afternoon, with an appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. As McCreath put it in yesterday’s Final 15, after yesterday’s inflation scare it will be interesting to hear how many times Powell utters the word “transitory”. Though we should expect that much of the discussion will focus on his support (or not) for U.S. President Joe Biden’s ambitious spending strategy. On that front, key senate democrats are rallying around a US$3.5-trillion package.

THE DAY THE POT INDUSTRY HAS BEEN WAITING FOR

Draft legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level in the United States was unveiled this morning by a trio of senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Some notable elements of the proposal: shipments into states where pot is illegal would still be barred, the minimum consumption age would be set at 21, retail-level purchases would be limited to 10 ounces, an excise tax would initially be set at 10 per cent, and strict packaging rules would be imposed. Legalization would also open up the industry to banking services and, in a briefing yesterday, an official indicated there’s also a plan to allow pot companies to trade on major stock exchanges.

IN CONVERSATION WITH ONEX’S PRESIDENT

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Royal LePage today boosted its fourth-quarter home-price forecast to a year-over-year gain of 16%, while CEO Phil Soper acknowledged in a release that the “torrid pace of home price appreciation has begun to moderate.”

Our Bloomberg partners are reporting Apple is asking its suppliers to be ready to produce as many as 90 million new iPhone models this year, which would represent a 20 per cent jump from standard output. Apple shares have been up almost two per cent in pre-market trading.

Aritzia confirmed the pent-up demand narrative late yesterday, with first-quarter revenue surging 122 per cent and its chief executive officer saying in-store sales at locations that have reopened are back at pre-pandemic levels, "ramping faster than we anticipated." Adjusted profit in the quarter was in line with expectations.

We're seeing a continuation of yesterday's major themes in U.S. bank earnings as Bank of America shares sag in pre-market trading after reporting a surge in deposits, a drop in lending activity, near-record investment banking fees and disappointing trading revenue in the second quarter.

