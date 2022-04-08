Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Some simple questions today to help frame our ongoing analysis of the federal government’s 304-page budget: what does it say about Canada’s economy, the government’s strategy for shaping that economy, and the message it sends to investors around the world?

Of everything that I heard from our guests yesterday afternoon and read in analysis, it’s this commentary from National Bank Financial Vice-Chair Ray Williams that stands out most:

“We are not the U.S. — Canada is not the safe haven target when you have a flight to quality in the market … The last two years, the Bank of Canada has essentially vacuumed up all the debt issued to fund the pandemic. Our central bank is no longer growing that balance sheet. And investors are being asked to finance us. ... So we might want to be mindful and signal, as I mentioned previously, we actually care about what it is that we're doing here.”

Those words will compel us to hunt down perspective from influential investors. Stay tuned as well for Amanda’s conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who swatted down the perception that she tabled a “big-spending, big-government budget” as a “gross mischaracterization.” And we’ll get David Rosenberg’s take on all of this at 9:40 a.m.

WHAT THE BUDGET MEANS FOR BUSINESS

“The fundamental question again comes down to the messaging that comes from the highest possible levels within government; do they see business as a partner or the problem,” said Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Perrin Beatty when we spoke with him late yesterday afternoon. Maybe the answer is both.

On one hand: The carbon capture, utilization, and storage investment tax credit is being widely hailed. And Freeland pointed to the $15-billion Canada Growth Fund, that she hopes will get levered up with at least three dollars of private money for every dollar that the government is putting in, as another important catalyst for financing the green transition.

On the other hand: Banks and insurers are being punished for being profitable. The targeted tax measures came in lighter than expected, but they were still criticized by Williams and others in our coverage yesterday afternoon. The government also said it’s launching a full federal review “of housing as an asset class” and will assess changes to how “large corporate players” are taxed.

We have plenty of CEO reaction lined up today, including a trio of REIT CEOs (Michael Emory from Allied, Michael Cooper from Dream, and Jonathan Gitlin from RioCan) as well as Mike Crawley from Northland Power.

JOBS DAY

“It’s hard to find a bad number in this report.” That’s what Randall Bartlett from Desjardins told us a few minutes after Statistics Canada issued a Labour Force Survey showing unemployment fell in March to 5.3 per cent, the lowest on record (at least since comparable figures started being tracked in 1976). Overall jobs growth slowed to 72,500 from almost 340,000 in February. But the glass half full there is that all of the gains last month were in full-time work, and hourly wages accelerated to a gain of 3.7 per cent year-over-year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Turquoise Hill Resources said its special committee that’s assessing the takeover proposal from Rio Tinto will also consider whether the company should issue stock to bolster its balance sheet. According to the release, the committee will also assess whether it makes sense to secure financing from Rio Tinto.

said its special committee that’s assessing the takeover proposal from Rio Tinto will also consider whether the company should issue stock to bolster its balance sheet. According to the release, the committee will also assess whether it makes sense to secure financing from Rio Tinto. Corus Entertainment’s fiscal second quarter revenue inched up just one per cent, and profit sank in its radio and television divisions (in part because of the timing of licensing revenue, according to CEO Doug Murphy in a release). The glass half-full perspective could be found in the radio unit, where revenue rose eight per cent. Murphy joins us at 3:20pm.

fiscal second quarter revenue inched up just one per cent, and profit sank in its radio and television divisions (in part because of the timing of licensing revenue, according to CEO Doug Murphy in a release). The glass half-full perspective could be found in the radio unit, where revenue rose eight per cent. Murphy joins us at 3:20pm. MTY Food Group posted a 46-per-cent year-over-year surge in sales from its Canadian operations during the first quarter as the food-court king rides the wave of COVID-19 restrictions.

