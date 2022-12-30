Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index will aim to make it six-for-six today after posting a fifth straight day of gains yesterday that pushed it to within 424 points of its record closing high. Brookfield Asset Management, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia did the heavy lifting yesterday. The fourth-most influential stock was a less familiar name as shares in Waste Connections surged the most since November 2020. We’ll have plenty of insight on the outlook for Canadian stocks this morning in The Open.

BOOM-BUST-BOOM

These are heady days again for the commodity that U.S. Chair Jerome Powell pointed to earlier this year as a case study in transitory inflation. Lumber prices have rallied in five straight sessions and have climbed 157 per cent since bottoming out in August. Even so, the futures contract is still a far cry from the frothy peak of US$1,686.40 that was registered in early May. We’ll dig into the investing case for names in the sector and the implications for consumers.

WHY THERE’S NO RELIEF ON THE HORIZON FOR GAS PRICES

As we close out a year that’s been all about inflation, Jameson has unwelcome reporting for drivers at BNNBloomberg.ca. From carbon taxes, to transportation costs, to a desire to maintain profit margins, those are just a few of the reason’s he pinpointed for why gas prices are unlikely to come down in any meaningful way next year. You know things are grim when this is the most encouraging quote in his story: “eventually at some point next year (drivers will) start to see relief.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Johnson & Johnson released preliminary data this morning showing a second dose of its COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations 85 per cent in a Phase 3b trial in South Africa.

La Presse is reporting Quebec Premier François Legault’s government is going to re-introduce a curfew to stem the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations in that province. It’s believed the announcement will happen today.

The rout in European natural gas prices is into a seventh consecutive session, with the Dutch futures contract falling as much as 9.8 per cent today. In addition to the incoming LNG shipments from the U.S., warm weather is also a factor. Our Bloomberg News partners pointed out London is poised for its warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

Tesla has issued recall notices for 475,318 vehicles in the United States based on crash risks associated with malfunctioning front hood latches and faulty rearview cameras.

Biogen shares are giving up some of yesterday’s speculation-based gains after Samsung denied the report about deal talks to acquire the American biotech company.

