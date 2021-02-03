Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Amazon.com's blowout fourth quarter performance is being overshadowed by news that Jeff Bezos is stepping away from the grind at the company he built. He'll transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter and pass CEO duties over to Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy. We'll explore what this new management structure could mean for investors, consumers and AWS clients in the years ahead.

REDDIT TRADES LOSE STEAM

After tumbling yesterday, shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry are little changed in pre-market trading. Plenty of questions remain about whether the violent market swings in heavily shorted stocks will result in new market regulations. On that front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a meeting with top financial regulators. Reuters is reporting that meeting could take place as soon as Thursday.

COVID WATCH

The Quebec government is easing lockdown measures in the province’s hot spots. While a curfew will remain in place, Premier François Legault is allowing non-essential services and shopping malls to re-open as of Feb. 8 in a bid to allow a gradual restart of economic activity and social life in his province. Separately, we’re very much looking forward to Jon and Amber’s conversation with Shoppers Drug Mart President Jeff Leger at 10:30 a.m. as we assess the role for pharmacies in ramping up Canada’s vaccine rollout.

TELUS INTERNATIONAL PRICES IPO

The outsourcing customer relations wing of Telus will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange today after pricing shares at the high end of a target range (US$25) in an upsized initial public offering of 37 million shares. We’ll watch how TIXT shares fare today and also assess the potential for additional spinoffs by the big telco.

TSX RALLY

Need to point out that after two days of gains to open the week, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed 168 points shy of a record yesterday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

CIBC announced this morning the proposed US$797-million sale of a majority stake in FirstCaribbean has been blocked by regulators. CIBC executive Harry Culham said in a brief statement the bank “remains committed to executing on our long-term strategy”.Alphabet shares are rising in pre-market trading after the parent of Google posted an ad-fueled sales surge in the latest quarter. Total revenue rose 23 per cent to US$56.9 billion, with the lion's share coming from its ad business.

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is being tapped as Italy’s prime minister after a protracted political mess in the country. Investors appear to love the news, with Italian stocks jumping more than 3 per cent.

Tim Hortons’ attempt to win back a breakfast crowd that’s been lost to competition and the pandemic continues. This morning it announced it’ll now use freshly cracked eggs in all breakfast sandwiches.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS