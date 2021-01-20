Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

On a day when the world’s eyes will be on D.C., Joe Biden is making good on his pledge to block the Keystone XL pipeline. Early this morning, his administration released a laundry list of executive orders that will be signed today hours after he’s sworn in as president of the United States. As expected, the revocation of KXL’s presidential permit is on that list, and lands after readouts from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s conversation late yesterday show the two leaders are saying all the right things about pushing Canada’s interests – but without any immediate payoff for the energy sector. And shortly after 9am today, TC Energy spoke out in a release, saying it will consider its options on KXL’s future, while suspending its advancement and warning it could book a “substantive” first-quarter charge.

That will be the backdrop for us today as Biden takes office and as we bring in a phenomenal lineup of guests for perspective on the outlook for Canada’s relationship with the world’s largest economy. Among the big names on BNN Bloomberg today: Canada’s top voice in D.C., Ambassador Kirsten Hillman; former U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Jacobson; former Conservative cabinet members James Moore and Rona Ambrose; and David Rosenberg.

BANK OF CANADA DECISION DAY

Before Biden takes the spotlight, we’ve got a rate decision to deal with. And there was no micro cut today. The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 per cent, and signalled again there will be no change until at least 2023. It also forecast a “strong second-quarter rebound” after what’s expected to be an economic contraction this quarter. And that’s before seeing full-year growth of 4 per cent this year. Still lots of questions though about what the Bank of Canada will do about the loonie – which CIBC Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal recently told us, “has no business” trading where it is just shy of 79 cents U.S. If Governor Tiff Macklem wants to talk down the dollar, he’ll have ample opportunity in a news conference at 11 a.m. ET.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF WATTPAD’S SALE

On an ordinary day, this would likely be our top story. Canadian tech darling Wattpad has been sold for about US$600 million in cash and stock to South Korea’s Naver. But what happened in the sale process is where things getting really interesting. As Jon Erlichman reported last night for BNNBloomberg.ca, TikTok’s owner and Spotify are said to have submitted bids for the storytelling platform. And Jon’s great intel doesn’t end there: he also learned that Facebook, Amazon and Netflix kicked tires. Check out his scoop online and watch for plenty more coverage on The Open, including when we speak with Wattpad CEO Allen Lau at 9:45 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- The Bank of Canada was handed some fresh data to consider this morning, when Statistics Canada reported year-over-year inflation slipped to 0.7 per cent last month from 1.0 per cent in November. Gasoline was the biggest drag as prices fell 8.5 per cent.

- Netflix wowed investors with a fourth quarter that saw the company's subscriber base climb above 200 million and a management prediction that the streaming giant is on its way to being sustainably cash flow-positive. Credit for the company’s success goes to its wealth of original content, which Netflix touted at length in the quarterly letter to shareholders, saying it has more than 500 titles in post-production or on the verge of being launched.

- TD Bank said this morning it’s expecting a $241-million boost to adjusted profit in its fiscal first quarter as a result of its stake in Charles Schwab Corp, which reported results yesterday.

- Athabasca Oil is going to be a stock to watch today after Equinor disclosed it divested its stake of 100 million shares in the company.

- Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz has resigned from Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Task Force after Premier Doug Ford caught wind of her international travel (to an unspecified destination) in December.