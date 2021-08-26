Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Big Six banks have gone six-for-six in beating profit expectations – just barely. While CIBC came in miles ahead of expectations this morning, TD only managed to edge past the average estimate by a few cents amid a sharp drop in profit from its wholesale (ie, capital markets and investment banking) unit. Nevertheless, the banks have managed to swat down any fear heading into earnings season that the COVID-19 Delta variant would undermine their resilience. Now the new wild card is the Liberals’ proposed surplus tax on profit. We’ll monitor for any management commentary on that in today’s conference calls. Separate from that, TD announced this morning that it’s appointing Cherie Grant, Borden Ladner Gervais’ national leader for Indigenous law, to its board of directors.

TSX IN RECORD TERRITORY

Royal Bank of Canada contributed the most points to the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s march to a record close yesterday despite the Liberal Party’s threat to single out Canada’s largest financial institutions for a surplus tax if re-elected. The TSX has closed higher in four consecutive sessions – the longest such streak since mid-June. Of course, the markets have been laser focused in anticipation of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium, which begins today.

WHY INFOSYS PICKED CANADA

We caught up with the president of global information technology giant Infosys, which just announced a Canadian expansion that will see it add 500 "high quality jobs" in the Greater Toronto Area over the next couple of years. The conversation with Ravi Kumar yielded great perspective on the future of work and how Toronto's red-hot housing market factored into his company's thinking.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Dye & Durham is back on our radar today after it announced that a U.K. regulator is probing its proposed acquisition of TM Group (UK) Limited.

Lululemon said this morning that it’s planning to hire more than 8,000 staffers in North America for the holiday season; it also announced a new minimum pay of $15-$17 per hour.

Salesforce.com Inc. is a mover to watch on the Dow. Shares are up three per cent pre-market after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts.

Brookfield Infrastructure has provided an update on the tender process for its takeover of Inter Pipeline. It now holds 68.7 per cent of IPL shares, up from 65.6 per cent as of the end of last week. Brookfield said proration is kicking in as a result of Inter Pipe’s shareholders having “over-elected” to take shares instead of cash. As well, Inter Pipeline announced a boardroom shakeup, with six incumbents resigning and four new Brookfield nominees.

