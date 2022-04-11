Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Shopify is making some high-level changes to its share structure as it aims to empower Tobi Lutke for long-term thinking and position the company to capitalize on growth opportunities. In short, here’s what it boils down to: a new “founder share” is being created that will effectively ensure Lutke has 40 per cent of all voting power among Shopify’s shareholders. As well, Shopify announced its board wants to split the company’s Class A and B shares on a 10-for-1 basis.

BANK OF CANADA DECISION LOOMS

Our focus is flipping from fiscal to monetary policy this week, as we gear up for what’s expected to be the Bank of Canada’s first half-point rate hike in almost 22 years. We know there’s a broad consensus among economists that the central bank should raise its main policy rate by 50 basis points, and market is showing a 77-per-cent probability of that happening. We’ll tee up the stakes for the currency, housing markets across the country, and highly indebted consumers.

NOW WHAT FOR MUSK?

Elon Musk is no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors. The company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced the abrupt change in plans in a tweet late last night. “I believe this is for the best,” he wrote, adding Twitter will “remain open” to Musk’s input as a shareholder, while also acknowledging “there will be distractions ahead.” So now the simple question: What’s Musk’s next move? Keep in mind that the agreement appointing Musk to the board came with a commitment to not raise his stake in Twitter to more than 14.9 per cent; presumably, that commitment is now toast.

MARKET WATCH

The price of oil has started the week on soft footing, with West Texas Intermediate falling as much as three per cent amid ongoing concern that the latest waves of COVID in China will hurt demand. In equity markets, futures are suggesting it will be a weak open, particularly for the Nasdaq, as traders remain focused on the Fed’s next move.

MANCHIN IN ALBERTA

Joe Manchin, the Democrat senator from West Virginia who has wielded his clout since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, is due in Canada’s energy heartland today. A release from the province on Friday stated Manchin would visit Alberta today and tomorrow for meetings with “energy stakeholders” in Calgary and to visit energy facilities. This comes at a time when the White House is leading a coordinated release of oil from sovereign reserves, and when it’s wanting more oil from Canada — just not via Keystone XL.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cameco was upgraded to outperform from sector perform today by an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, who said the Canadian uranium miner is “best positioned” to meet supply needs after Russia’s attack on Ukraine “fundamentally changed” the market.

Teck Resources said last night its first-quarter steelmaking coal sales came in slightly below its prior forecast due to ongoing transportation problems in British Columbia. However, prices were higher than in the prior quarter.

said last night its first-quarter steelmaking coal sales came in slightly below its prior forecast due to ongoing transportation problems in British Columbia. However, prices were higher than in the prior quarter. Unifor announced late Friday that a week-long strike at a Metro distribution centre in Etobicoke, Ont., was ending after a new collective agreement was reached. The pact includes a 15.8-per-cent average wage hike over the span of the agreement.

announced late Friday that a week-long strike at a Metro distribution centre in Etobicoke, Ont., was ending after a new collective agreement was reached. The pact includes a 15.8-per-cent average wage hike over the span of the agreement. The chip aisle at Loblaw stores will soon look more familiar after the grocery store Goliath reached a deal with PepsiCo to end a standoff over Frito-Lay products.

stores will soon look more familiar after the grocery store Goliath reached a deal with PepsiCo to end a standoff over Frito-Lay products. Linamar cut its first-quarter and full-year vehicle production forecasts as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The company also warned of ongoing setbacks in its industrial unit due to supply chains.

cut its first-quarter and full-year vehicle production forecasts as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The company also warned of ongoing setbacks in its industrial unit due to supply chains. Sky News is reporting Larry Tanenbaum, who owns a stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, is backing Steve Pagliuca’s offer for the Chelsea football club that’s up for sale in the aftermath of sanctions against Roman Abramovich. Pagliuca is co-owner of the Boston Celtics, a rival of MLSE’s Toronto Raptors.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS