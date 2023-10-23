Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Case of the Mondays: The S&P 500 has closed higher for 15 straight Mondays in a row and the NASDAQ hasn’t closed red on a Monday since Q2. So while futures are indicating a weaker start this Monday morning, we will see if Monday motivation kicks in later in the day. The source of today’s discontent is once again coming from the bond market. U.S. 10-year yields hit five per cent for the first time since July 2007. This is the biggest week for earnings, with 158 S&P 500 names reporting. Earnings are expected from Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta – companies that represent a cool US$6 trillion U.S. in market cap. Stakes are high, especially in light of Tesla’s missteps last week. In Canada, earnings are also in high gear and we will get a Bank of Canada rate decision Wednesday. Consensus expects the Bank of Canada will be on hold for a second consecutive meeting, but we will get a press conference, so still lots of fireworks expected.

Merger Monday: Chevron is buying Hess in a US$53-billion deal, just two weeks after Exxon snapped up Pioneer Natural resources. The big are getting bigger. It’s an all-stock deal, but represents very little premium to Hess’s closing price. Part of that may be because Hess is already close to record-high levels. So, what is with all this consolidation? High oil prices certainly are driving this, but so too is the need for resource growth. With this deal to buy Hess, Chevron gets to bulk up in the Bakken and also gets big growth potential from the Guyana assets Hess owns.

Another strike: While inflation in Canada is cooling, strike action demanding better wages is not. Workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway walked off the job early Sunday morning. The Seaway is a major trade route between Montreal and the Great Lakes which handles the movement of grain and other goods. We will watch for how quickly this gets political, with the company that manages the seaway seeking a “back-to-work” order. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is urging the government to step in. “Small businesses were seriously affected by the long strike at BC ports and the supply chain disruptions it caused this summer,” said Jasmin Guénette, the CFIB’s vice president of national affairs. “The last thing the Canadian economy needs right now is another strike blocking a busy trade route and impacting businesses once again”

Over the hump: Bitcoin has hurdled over US$30,000 for the first time since this summer. It’s interesting considering other “risk-on” parts of the market have struggled. The $30,000 level has been a pretty stubborn lid for bitcoin, so we will watch for its ability to hang above that level. From technical perspective, it seems to have momentum, with bitcoin clearing its 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Time for healing: Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance are perking up in the pre-market after getting an upgrade from an analyst at JP Morgan. The upgrade caught my eye because the stock has been languishing at the lowest levels since 1998, sports a nine per cent dividend yield, has very few buy rates and has underperformed rival CVS. Now, before you get lured in by the dividend yield, JP Morgan does warn that the dividend is likely to be cut. But the analyst is optimistic that with a new management team in place, there is now a “lowered but credible bar.”