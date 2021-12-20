Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bank of Montreal announced the largest takeover in its history overnight. The lender is buying BNP Paribas’ U.S. unit for US$16.3 billion, giving it a new base to build off of in California (where the business has 70 per cent of its US$89 billion in deposits). It’s an all-cash deal and BMO said it’ll help cover the cost by raising $2.7 billion in a share sale and by holding off on a buyback program. We’ll gather reaction and insight on the opportunities and challenges ahead for BMO as it establishes a new springboard for growth.

MARKETS UNDER PRESSURE

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 and a major legislative setback in the U.S. are weighing on equities and oil prices this morning. On the pandemic: the Netherlands went into lockdown yesterday; while closer to home, another wave of restrictions came into effect in Ontario. One bit of encouraging news that helped lift U.S. futures off their low: Moderna released preliminary data showing its booster candidate delivered a 37-fold increase in antibody levels against Omicron. Plenty of questions to be asked about how quickly third doses can be rolled out; we’ll address that issue with the president of Moderna’s Canadian unit at 1 p.m.

BIDEN BILL SUFFERS MAJOR SETBACK

It could be back to the drawing board for U.S. President Joe Biden’s nearly US$2-trillion spending and tax-cut package after a key Democrat – Senator Joe Manchin – told Fox News yesterday he can’t support the legislation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration “will find a way to move forward next year.” For now though, the stakes are clear as Goldman Sachs slashed its U.S. growth estimates as a result, including a full percentage point reduction for the first quarter (to two per cent).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canada's outgoing ambassador to China, Dominic Barton

, has been named chair of Rio Tinto’s board of directors, effective May 5. Barton’s familiarity with China will serve him well in the role: the country is Rio Tinto’s top market and the miner indicated in its last annual report that it wanted to “bring a better understanding of China into the boardroom.” Imperial Oil is one of five energy companies that UBS Asset Management dumped from Climate Aware funds, including one it manages for the GBP20.9-billion ($35.6-billion) Nest pension plan. The divestment was announced this morning.

Lundin Mining announced it's buying Josemaria Resources for $625 million to acquire what it's calling a "world-class" copper and gold project in Argentina.

announced it’s buying Josemaria Resources for $625 million to acquire what it’s calling a “world-class” copper and gold project in Argentina. Reminder that as of today there will be more energy in the S&P/TSX Composite Index as nine names from that sector join its ranks. Full list of the added and removed names here.

as nine names from that sector join its ranks. Full list of the added and removed names here. We’ll watch shares of TSX Venture-listed Elemental Royalties after it agreed to an all-stock takeover by Gold Royalty Corp. worth $1.78 per share, representing a 37 per cent premium to its closing price on Friday.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS