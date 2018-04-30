Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Welcome to BNN Bloomberg. We’re up and running after months of planning, starting a new chapter for Canada’s go-to source for financial journalism, now powered by Bloomberg’s 2,700 business journalists in 120 countries. We’ll flex some of that muscle today as we discuss major international M&A. We’ll also introduce new daily conversations with Bloomberg’s London, New York, D.C. and Ottawa bureaus. And there’s so much more, like Day One for The Real Economy with Greg Bonnell at 2:00 p.m. ET and our groundbreaking Bloomberg Markets program, co-hosted and co-produced out of Toronto and New York, at 1:00 p.m ET. Read all about what we have up our sleeve here.

TMX SAYS TRADING TO START AS USUAL AFTER HARDWARE MALFUNCTION

TMX Group says it will be business as usual for the start of trading today after a hardware malfunction forced an early end to Friday’s session for the TSX, TSX Venture and the other exchanges it operates."We apologize to all of our valued clients across Canada's capital markets and around the world, and to all of TMX Group's stakeholders for Friday's interruption in trading," CEO Lou Eccleston said in a release yesterday, adding his company is "committed to applying the lessons learned" from the malfunction to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Some of the important questions to consider this morning:

-What is being done to avoid a repeat? We’re hoping to catch up with TMX CEO Lou Eccleston for answers.

-How can alternative exchanges capitalize? To help answer that question we’re expecting to catch up with NEO’s Jos Schmitt this morning.

-How much of a lasting impact will this have on traders' confidence in the TMX's exchanges?

-Will this land TMX Group shares in the penalty box?

PENSION FUNDS MOVE INTO POT STOCKS

Quite the debut for David George-Cosh as BNN Bloomberg's newest reporter. He's got an inside scoop on how some of Canada’s largest pension funds are warming up to pot stocks. Check out his reporting on which funds are playing ball with Canopy Growth.

WHAT’S DRIVING GTA HOME PRICES

Blame government for driving up home prices in Canada’s largest housing market. At least that appears to be the main takeaway from a new Altus Group report that shows government fees, taxes and charges add $186,000 to the average price of a new single-family home in the GTA.

JOHN LEGERE GETS HIS DEAL

Big takeover in the U.S. telecom landscape with T-Mobile US finally striking an agreement to join forces with Sprint in an all-stock deal that will see the company retain T-Mobile's name and John Legere as CEO. And there's no zero subtlety in the press release. "T-Mobile ... will be a force for positive change," the companies said about their grandiose 5G ambition, hiring plans and low prices. We'll discuss the deal and regulatory outlook with our Bloomberg partners.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Air Canada's first-quarter adjusted earnings (EBITDAR) rose to $397 million from $366 million a year ago. CEO Calin Rovinescu says his airline is ready to "compete effectively and adapt to variables".

-Walmart is selling its Asda business to J. Sainsbury for 7.3-billion pounds ($12.9B) in a cash and stock deal. We’ll explore the competitive dynamics in the U.K. that prompted the deal with Gavin Graham at 7:40 a.m. ET and Bloomberg’s Mark Barton at 8:15 a.m. ET.We’re also getting a SOT from Bloomberg’s interview with Sainsbury’s CFO.

-Our Bloomberg partners are on the ground at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills. Guests today include U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Goldman Sachs COO David Solomon, Microsoft Chair John Thompson, and real estate tycoon Sam Zell. We’ll tee up the conference with Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker at 1050 and get an update from Scarlet Fu at 1620.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Air Canada, McDonald's

-Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending

-9:00 a.m. ET: Valeant Pharmaceuticals holds annual meeting in Laval, Quebec

-9:00 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau makes announcement on behalf of Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi at Massey Hall in Toronto

-10:30 a.m. ET: Air Canada holds annual meeting in Montreal

-12:45 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau makes an announcement with Amazon in Vancouver, plus media avail

-1:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference in Washington alongside Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

-2:15 p.m. ET: Trudeau holds roundtable with Vancouver business leaders

-Deadline to file 2017 tax return with CRA

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.