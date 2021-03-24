Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There’s still more to be said about the big news that Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle dropped in his speech to the CFA Society of Toronto yesterday afternoon. In short, the central bank is about to wind down emergency liquidity measures while at the same time, as Amanda Lang deftly put it as the news was breaking, aiming to avoid Canada’s version of a taper tantrum by discussing the framework for an eventual easing of the BoC’s quantitative easing program. Gravelle went out of his way to point out that an easing/tapering of Government of Canada bond purchases “would not mean we are removing stimulus. We would be easing our foot off the accelerator, not hitting the brakes.” We’ll continue chasing reaction and establishing expectations for what the central might announce at the time of its rate decision and monetary policy report next month.

WESTJET RESTORING REGIONAL SERVICE

Big news from the Calgary-based carrier this morning, with the announcement that it'll resume regional service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City in late June. The routes in question had been suspended last year due to the pandemic. CEO Ed Sims also took the opportunity today to push federal and provincial governments for "travel policies that support economic recovery and restore jobs", while pointing out that today's decision was made on WestJet's own volition.

MARKET WATCH

West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oil have pared gains after earlier rising more than 3 per cent amid a blockage of the crucial Suez Canal. Now, however, local officials say the container ship will soon be towed out of the way. In equity markets, futures are pointing to modest gains at the start of trading, partially reversing yesterday’s across-the-board losses for major North American indices.

BUDGET DAY IN ONTARIO

We'll learn more about the cost of fighting COVID-19 and gearing up for an eventual recovery in Canada's most populous province today. Doug Ford's Conservative government forecast in its third-quarter update on Feb. 10 a $38.5-billion deficit in fiscal 2020-21. A day after that quarterly update, the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario projected double-digit deficits all the way to the outer bound of the projection horizon in 2025-26.

COVID WATCH

Domestically, we’re seeing some toughened public health restrictions in Saskatchewan to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants, raising new concerns about the timeline for re-openings. Specifically, indoor gatherings are temporarily banned in Regina, indoor dining in the city’s restaurants will be halted as of Sunday and residents are being “strongly” advised to work from home if possible. Overseas, vaccine politics are ramping up in Europe, though a spokesperson for Canada’s international trade minister said this country has been “assured” it won’t be affected by a proposal to suspend exports.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canada's latest tech initial public offering has priced at the top of the target range in a sign investors’ appetite for virtual healthcare platforms still hasn’t been satiated. Dialogue Health Technologies priced 8.3 million common shares at $12 apiece after earlier setting a range of $9-$12. The $100 million in proceeds are earmarked for various growth priorities.

Let there be no doubt about Gamestop's digital aspirations. The video game retailer whose shares were taken for a ride by Reddit investors appointed two former Amazon.com Inc. insiders yesterday, including distribution and fulfillment veteran Jenna Owens, who becomes chief operating officer. As for fundamentals, it was a pair of misses on adjusted profit and sales in the crucial holiday period, which Gamestop said was marked by "a broader promotional stance" and lower-margin consoles. Interesting also that the company flagged increased credit card fees as a profit drag amid its online shift.

Intel's new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, appears to be winning over investors with his turnaround plan for the chipmaker. Among the highlights: a US$20-billion investment to build two new manufacturing facilities in Arizona, plus a new Foundry Services division to handle some assembly processes for third parties while at the same time mapping out a strategy to utilize other companies' outsourcing capacity. Shares have been up more than 5 per cent in pre-market trading.

Some news that Alimentation Couche-Tard has surely taken note of: France's Carrefour is buying Brazil's third-largest food retailer, which used to be fully owned by Walmart, for more than US$1 billion.

