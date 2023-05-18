The Bank of Canada is poised to pull back the curtain on what it views as the biggest risks and vulnerabilities in the financial sector when it releases its annual Financial System Review at 10 a.m. EDT. Last time out, the BoC highlighted six key vulnerabilities, headlined by elevated levels of household debt and sky-high house prices, and inflation and rates were a common theme throughout the document. Since then, we've seen the central bank continue on its aggressive hiking cycle (albeit with a pause these days), which has put the benchmark rate a full 425 basis points above its pandemic trough, straining variable rate mortgage holders. This time around, it's worth looking for further insight into how the BoC is viewing those housing risks in terms of the potential strain on the financial system, not to mention how the banks are adapting to this rapid shift in the cost of borrowing.

WESTJET BEGINS FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS AS LOCKOUT DEADLINE LOOMS

WestJet isn't taking any chances as the countdown clock ticks toward a deadline to reach a labour deal with the union representing some 1,800 pilots. The company is parking the majority of its fleet of it 737 and 787 ahead of tomorrow's 3 a.m. MDT deadline for a deal as it looks to avoid leaving planes and passengers stranded in remote locations (pilots abide by similar rules to truck drivers – there are only so many hours they're allowed to operate the machinery, so if your plane is in a remote location and the pilot is out of hours, well, the plane stays there.) The company says it's “extremely disheartened” that it has to put its contingency plan into action, but is willing to weather the labour storm for as long a it takes to garner a decent agreement. The whole thing couldn't come at a worse time for the Canadian travellers, as the May long weekend marks the unofficial start to the summer travel season.

WILDFIRE THREAT SPREADS TO OIL SANDS

This is not the news anyone who remembers the devastating fires of 2016 wants to hear. Looks like the oil sands region of northeastern Alberta is now on wildfire watch as hot, dry conditions continue to exacerbate an early start to the fire season. Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting ConocoPhillips is restoring non-essential workers to its Surmont site after pulling them out on Tuesday when fire conditions became concerning. Meantime, energy consultant Rystad says almost 2.7 million barrels of daily production are in “very high” or “extreme” wildfire danger zones – up until the last few days, the fires had largely been restricted to the western part of the province, which is much more natural gas focused. As of about 7 a.m. EDT, there were 92 fires burning in Alberta, with 26 considered out of control.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Canada Goose are surging in the premarket – up more than 12 per cent in terms of the New York listing – after the company rode a rebound in sales in China to a quarterly earnings beat.

We'll be keeping an eye on shares of BlackBerry after the company said it is targeting breakeven earnings per share and cashflow in fiscal 2024, and positive results on both fronts a year later.

Walmart is raising its full-year forecast after first-quarter sales rose eight per cent, in large part due to strength in its grocery and online units offsetting some weakness in more discretionary spending like electronics and clothes.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS