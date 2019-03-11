Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Shares of Boeing are sliding in pre-market trading, pulling down Dow futures with them, as the plane maker's 737 Max comes under scrutiny after a second fatal crash in just over four months. Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its 737-8 Max fleet "as extra safety precaution" in the wake of the accident that killed 157 people yesterday. Meanwhile, China's Civil Aviation Administration has ordered that country's airlines to suspend use of the aircraft – with Indonesia following suit a few minutes ago. For its part, Boeing says it's "deeply saddened" by the crash and is sending a technical team to the site.

PAULSON-LED GROUP BLASTS GOLDCORP BOARD

The Shareholders' Gold Council isn't mincing words over Ian Telfer's US$12-million "retirement allowance" associated with Goldcorp's deal with Newmont Mining. Telfer "has presided over one of the most disastrous and egregious examples of shareholder value destruction in the mining industry," SGC said in a release Saturday. No matter one's view of compensation, "retirement allowance" is a bizarre choice of words considering Telfer is poised to become deputy chair of Newmont Goldcorp.

NEWCREST BUYS INTO CANADA

The Australian miner is paying US$806.5 million for a 70 per cent stake in Imperial Metals' Red Chris mine in B.C. Newcrest said in a release the deal marks a "measured entry into North America" and it believes it can "unlock significant value" from the gold and copper mine. Newcrest's name has been top of mind lately because of speculation it could pick up some of the pieces if Barrick eventually buys Newmont.

CIGARETTE MAKER FILES FOR CCAA

JTI-Macdonald, the Canadian division of Japan Tobacco, was granted protection from creditors late Friday. The cigarette maker said it was “forced” into CCAA “to protect 500 Canadian jobs” as a result of the Quebec Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold a multi-billion dollar class action judgment. It also turned the table on smokers and government in its statement, noting the industry is “closely regulated” and that there’s been a “very high awareness” of health risks for more than half a century.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Callidus Capital’s interim CEO, Patrick Dalton, has quit four months after taking the post in the wake of Newton Glassman’s leave of absence.

-Hydro One says it will file updated annual financial statements after warning a recent Ontario Energy Board decision will reduce its net income by $885 million and hold back its annual funds from operations by as much as $60 million.

-S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a bunch of changes to the TSX 60 and the Composite Index late Friday, including sending Shopify into the 60. See details here.

-CGI has agreed to pay ~$615 million to acquire Stockholm-based Acando, in a deal that would bolster the Canadian IT firm's presence in Europe. Acando generated just over $400 million in revenue last year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Linamar

-Notable data: U.S. retail sales

-10:30 a.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains in Stoney Creek, Ontario to announce new funding to support small- and medium-sized manufacturers and steel users​

-11:00 a.m. ET: Canadian government holds technical briefing on 600 MHz spectrum auction

-2:30 p.m. ET: Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne makes announcement in Edmonton alongside Mayor Don Iveson​

-IHS CERAWeek energy conference begins in Houston (runs to Friday)

-International Energy Agency releases Oil 2019 report

