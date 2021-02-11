Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Another chapter is being written today in the dramatic downsizing of Bombardier, as the Montreal-based plane maker announced it will slash 1,600 jobs and stop producing the Learjet. The decision is framed as an opportunity to save $400 million in annual costs by 2023 and bolster profitability. But, wow, is this ever another come-down for the one-time Canadian champion that was synonymous with planes and trains on the global stage. It also comes alongside quarterly results showing a much larger adjusted quarterly loss than analysts anticipated.

SOME FRIENDLY AND NOT-SO FRIENDLY ENERGY DEALS

Major M&A in Canada’s energy industry kept us busy late into the evening yesterday.

In the spicier file, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners made it clear it’s ready to go straight to Inter Pipeline shareholders with a $5.7-billion pitch to take full ownership of the midstream player. In a release, Brookfield said its attempts – which date back to September – to reach a friendly arrangement have hit a wall as Inter Pipeline’s leaders “declined to engage constructively.”

Meanwhile, in Canada’s gas-rich Montney region, Arc Resources and Seven Generations have a friendly arrangement to combine in an all-stock deal that will see Seven Gens’ shareholders walk away owning 51 per cent of the combined entity, while Arc will have the upper hand in the boardroom. The release makes it clear this is very much a play on driving down costs and reducing debt. I can’t wait to hear what Andrew McCreath has to say about it in today’s Final 15, particularly given his recent view on Russia’s interest in the Montney.

TSX HOT STREAK

The S&P/TSX Composite Index made it eight for eight yesterday, closing with a slim gain thanks mostly to Shopify and pot stocks after a choppy session that saw the index struggle to stay above water.

HOARDING CASH

We’ve been talking for months about the tens of billions of dollars sitting on household and corporate balance sheets and speculating about how and when the funds will be put to use. Now, fresh data from Nanos Research suggest many Canadians aren’t champing at the bit to deploy that “pre-loaded stimulus” (in the words of the federal government). The poll, which was conducted on behalf of Bloomberg, shows 67 per cent of respondents say they’ll have either more or the same level of savings by the end of this year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Tim Hortons continues to be a drag on its parent company’s performance, with Restaurant Brands International reporting an 11 per cent drop in fourth-quarter same-store sales at the coffee and doughnut chain. By comparison, Burger King’s same-store sales were down 7.9 per cent and even Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen suffered sales erosion (-5.8 per cent).

Telus is touting record wireline net subscriber growth in the latest quarter and said it's on track to keep providing 7 to 10 per cent dividend growth to investors through next year. That's even as COVID-19 takes its toll on the company, like it has at rival telecommunications giants, as adjusted profit fell in the fourth quarter.

Cineplex has to be near the top of the list of companies that've seen their operations annihilated by COVID-19; indeed, results today show revenue fell 88 per cent in the fourth quarter as the theatre operator swung to a $230-million loss. We'll go in depth on Cineplex's plan for surviving the pandemic when CEO Ellis Jacob joins Bloomberg Markets at 2:30 p.m.

RioCan REIT is another big corporate name that's been hampered by COVID; this morning, it reported in line fourth-quarter funds from operations and said it collected 94.2 per cent of rent due in the period. Outgoing CEO Ed Sonshine joins Jon on The Open at 10:30 a.m.

Netflix is about to plant its flag in Canada, announcing this morning it will open an office in this country and add "a dedicated content executive to work directly with the Canadian creative community," in the words of co-CEO Ted Sarandos. A whole bunch of stakeholders are likely to have views on this: creators, consumers, and the big domestic media companies that've been pleading for a level playing field for years. In the interests of disclosure, we'll point out our parent company owns the Crave streaming service, which competes with Netflix.

A readout from Joe Biden's call late yesterday with China President Xi Jinping indicates the American president expressed "his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices…"

Uber Technologies' latest quarter shook out pretty much exactly how anyone might anticipate in a pandemic. Delivery revenue soared 224 per cent year-over-year, while its flagship mobility business saw revenue slide 52 per cent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the net loss rose to almost $1.1 billion in the quarter.

Kraft Heinz could be a stock to watch today after it announced the sale of its nuts business to Hormel Foods for US$3.35 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS