Bonterra Energy is staying the course after Obsidian Energy’s publicly-disclosed proposal to pair up, announcing late yesterday it reached an agreement with its lenders to extend an existing credit facility as it aims to finalize a loan via the Business Development Bank of Canada. The BDC says the loan would provide “significant additional long-term liquidity at reasonable interest rates” so that Bonterra can “withstand” fallout from COVID-19. Recall that just yesterday, Obsidian dangled its all-stock proposal as being “a far better outcome” for Bonterra’s shareholders than heaping on more debt via BDC. As for that approach, Bonterra said it “remains aware” of Obsidian’s interest in reaching a deal.

WESTJET CRIES FOUL OVER NAV CANADA RATES

The CEO of WestJet says his company is “deeply concerned” about the ultimate impact of a rate hike by Nav Canada, which is prompting the airline to raise its surcharge for air traffic services by as much as $7 per passenger, per flight. “We are sympathetic to their situation, like ours, where a lack of sector-specific federal support has hindered their ability to recover,” Sims said in a release this morning. “Burdening travellers who have been severely impacted by this pandemic with incremental costs will only serve to undermine Canada's economic recovery." WestJet said it will explore an appeal of Nav Canada’s rate hike.

ZOOM ZOOMS

Shares of Zoom Video Communications have been up more than 25 per cent in pre-market trading after the company delivered a reminder that it’s a primary beneficiary of the work-from-home movement. Revenue soared 355 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter. The number of significant customers who spend at least US$100,000 on the platform’s services more than doubled in the quarter. And it jacked up its full-year forecasts. We’ll explore the investment thesis for Zoom, with shares already up 378 per cent year-to-date, and what this type of growth tells us about the future of work.

SONSHINE FEELS INVESTORS’ PAIN

We got Standard candid commentary from RioCan REIT CEO Ed Sonshine when we caught up with him yesterday. “I know how difficult it is for unitholders and everyone involved with RioCan,” he said about the REIT’s 40-per-cent plunge since March. “It’s extremely difficult. Value has just gone poof,” he added. But there’s reason for optimism, as far as Sonshine is concerned. Check out his commentary on the “green shoots” he’s seeing here.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIKTOK?

Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting the social media platform’s owner is having second thoughts about how to proceed after China muscled its way into any potential sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. “The company’s regulatory team and deal negotiators are huddling to discuss whether it’s still possible to craft a sale that can win approval from both governments, an acquirer, venture investors and ByteDance itself,” according to Bloomberg’s reporting.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Apple shares are rising in pre-market trading. Bloomberg News is reporting the tech giant is aiming to have at least 75 million 5G iPhones ready for a “fall product blitz”.

- Calfrac Well Services is claiming victory in its battle with Wilks Brothers, saying in a release this morning that a U.S. court approved the company’s plan to recapitalize under Chapter 15 protection of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

- Manulife Financial says former Conservative Party of Canada interim leader Rona Ambrose has resigned from its board so that she can accept a full-time job. Ambrose had served as a director with the lifeco since 2017. No public disclosures (that I’ve seen) about the status of her role on the boards of TransAlta, Andlauer Healthcare and Juul Labs.

- We will watch shares of Tesla after the vehicle maker announced plans to raise up to US$5 billion in “at-the-market” common share offerings.

- Crescent Point Energy has raised its full-year production forecast after reactivating some production that had been shut in during the second quarter. It also said today it’s on track to deliver full-year capex near the lower end of its forecast range.

- Bank of Nova Scotia just announced former BoC deputy governor Lynn Patterson is joining its board.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

- 10:30 a.m. ET: U.S. president Donald Trump departs White House, en route to Kenosha, Wisc.

- 1 p.m. ET: U.S. treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before U.S. Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

- 1:35 p.m. ET: Trump begins tour of Kenosha, Wisc.