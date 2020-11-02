Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s shaping up to be a solid start to the trading day in a week with plenty of potential for volatility amid U.S. elections tomorrow, a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on Thursday, and payroll numbers on Friday. Not to mention all the earnings. We’ll set the scene today, with election perspective from our Bloomberg partners and CTV News colleagues who are covering the Trump and Biden campaigns. Plus, our guest lineup includes the likes of former U.S. Ambassadors to Canada Gordon Giffin and David Jacobson.

OIL FALLING AGAIN

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude has bounced off its low after falling as much as 6.01 per cent in overnight trading. The same factors were at play as when WTI hit the skids last week: partial lockdowns in Europe (this time, with the United Kingdom making headlines) are stirring concerns about demand, and ramped-up output from Libya risks aggravating the supply-demand imbalance.

BAY STREET'S BANK BEAR SHOWS SOME BULLISHNESS (RELATIVELY)

We’re looking forward to speaking with Veritas Investment Research’s Nigel D’Souza this morning to learn more about his rationale for adjusting his calls on the Big Six, with half earning Sector Outperforms and the others labelled Sector Underperform. That conversation is happening at 10:30 a.m. ET.

ONTARIO PREMIER AIMS TO EASE RESTRICTIONS

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Doug Ford publicly put public health officials on the clock – saying he’s asked them to draw up a plan to ease the restrictions that forced restaurants and bars to suspend indoor service and shut down gyms in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region. And time is of the essence, with the initial 28-day clampdown set to expire on Friday. We’ll chase reaction and insight on how the province should balance health and economic considerations.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Bank of Nova Scotia announced yesterday that Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu has been appointed to its board of directors.

-Lundin Gold will be on our radar today after the company said the blockade that had been blocking access to its Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador has ended.

-Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group are rallying in pre-market trading after the late news from Friday that it’s agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands in a US$11.3-billion deal.

-KLM CEO Pieter Elbers is warning that his airline “will not get through this difficult time” if it is unable to secure the bailout that was put on hold by the Dutch government this weekend after a union stalled the process.

-Yamana Gold is bulking up in Quebec with the purchase of Monarch Gold for $152 million in cash and stock. Some Monarch assets are not included in the deal and will instead be spun out separate from the Yamana arrangement.

-Some pot retail consolidation announced this morning, with Fire & Flower agreeing to buy Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp. in an all-stock arrangement. Fire & Flower is also extending a $2-million loan to Friendly Stranger.

-There are some stunning pictures from a massive fire at a Canopy Growth facility in Delta, B.C. yesterday. David George-Cosh is trying to get some commentary from the pot producer.

-Dorel Industries shares rose in early trading after the bicycle maker announced an agreement in principle to go private at $14.50 per share in a deal led by Cerberus Capital Management and family shareholders.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Notable earnings: Nutrien, CT REIT, Gibson Energy, Baytex Energy, Mosaic Co., Mondelez International, AMC Entertainment Holdings

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a 'chase note' to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day.