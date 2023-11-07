Nov 7, 2023
The Daily Chase: Broadband regulations; Oil acquisition
BNN Bloomberg,
How to invest at this point in the commodites cycle
Telecoms ordered to share broadband networks: BCE has said it will cut its capital expenditures by over $1 billion in 2024-25 as a result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). The telecom regulator has ordered Canada’s major telecom providers to open up their broadband networks to competitors to sell internet services in Ontario and Quebec within six months, in a bid to create more competition and reduce costs for consumers. Montreal-based BCE said late Monday that it has invested over $18 billion in its networks over the past three years but will be rolling back its fibre network expansion as a direct result of the CRTC’s decision. BCE is the parent company of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
Crescent Point buying Hammerhead: Shares of Crescent Point Energy are under pressure in the pre-market after the company announced it is buying Hammerhead Energy. The cash and stock deal is valued at about $2.55 billion dollars, including debt, and will add roughly 800 drilling locations along with 56,000 barrels of oil per day in 2024. Crescent Point said the acquisition will also enhance excess cash flow by more than 15 per cent over five years.
Stellantis workers ratify new agreement: Unionized Stellantis employees have voted 60 per cent in favour of a new collective agreement with the automaker. The deal, which covers about 8,200 Unifor workers, mirrored agreements already in place with Ford and General Motors, which secured double-digit wage increases for workers.
- WeWork has filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection, listing almost US$19 billion of debts, and inked a restructuring deal with creditors.
- Uber Technologies reported third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street’s sales estimates but showed strength in other areas, like gross bookings for the fourth quarter, which beat the average analyst expectations.
- The price of West Texas Intermediate is trading under US$80 a barrel for the first time in two months as investors weigh the possibility of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.