Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Here we go again. GameStop shares have been surging in extended trading after the Robinhood digital brokerage said it will allow limited purchases of securities that were subjected to curbs yesterday. Other names that have been touted on Reddit like AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry are also rallying as the retail investor revolt continues. major Canadian regulator is chiming in: the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada “is concerned about the impact the increased volatility may be having on some investors,” a spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg. They went on to say investors need to be “careful where they get their investing information.”

We’ll keep chasing strong voices on the potential rush to legislate or regulate, preserving market integrity (our Bloomberg partners have a great piece on the very archaic sounding Depository Trust & Clearing Corp’s role in Robinhood’s trading restrictions), risks to retail investors who are late to join the frenzy (check out Amanda Lang's laugh-inducing insight at BNNBloomberg.ca), and the societal tension that’s playing out between Main and Wall streets.

CANADIAN GDP UPSIDE SURPRISE

Gross domestic product in this country nearly doubled expectations in November, with a gain of 0.7 per cent compared to the estimate for 0.4 per cent growth. Finance, mining, and the oil and gas sectors were among the dominant growth drivers in November. As has become the norm, StatsCan also delivered a flash estimate, this time pointing to a 0.3 per cent gain in December. Add it all up, and that would leave Canada’s economy posting a 5.1 per cent contraction for the year.

COVID WATCH

Johnson & Johnson shares came under in pressure in pre-market trading after the company released long-awaited data on its vaccine candidate showing an overall efficacy rate of 66 per cent, which is quite a bit lower than the levels seen for Moderna and Pfizer’s products. Meanwhile, Novavax shares have been up around 30 per cent in pre-market trading after the biotech company said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate achieved 89.3 per cent efficacy in a Phase 3 trial. Canada is in line to purchase up to 76 million doses of the product. We’ll pay close attention to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address from Rideau Cottage today, with The Canadian Press reporting he’ll announce the travel restrictions that the feds have been teasing recently.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Bitcoin has been up as much as 14.6 per cent today, climbing above US$38,000 per coin. Bloomberg’s reporting is tying the surge to Elon Musk’s updated Twitter profile, whose description now simply says “#Bitcoin.”

- SIR Royalty Income Fund could be a TSX stock to watch today after the trust – which is tied to the fortunes of a stable of well-known restaurant chains – announced late yesterday it’s launching a strategic review.

- Domtar announced this morning its CEO, John Williams, is taking a temporary medical leave of absence due to contracting COVID-19.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: Canadian GDP (November), U.S. personal income and spending

- Notable earnings: Caterpillar, Chevron

- 11 a.m. ET: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers economic briefing to U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office

- 11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Rideau Cottage

- 12:30 p.m. ET: House of Commons Heritage Committee hearing on relations between Facebook and the federal government

- 3 p.m. ET: Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement