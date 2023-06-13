U.S. agribusiness giant Bunge is sealing the deal in its long-rumoured pursuit of Glencore's Viterra unit, announcing a deal to acquire the division for about US$8.2 billion in cash and stock. The deal creates an agricultural trading giant that can challenge the likes of Cargill and Archer-Daniels-Midland, and comes with a significant Canadian component, as Viterra was born out of what used to be known as the old Saskatchewan Wheat Pool. Further to that Can-con, you've also got a couple of major pension players in this country involved, as CPP and B.C. Investment Management collectively owned the better part of 50 per cent of Viterra, and they're staying in the game. CPP, for its part, is pocketing US$800 million when the deal closes and will retain a 12 per cent stake in the combined entity (and will be able to nominate a pair of directors to the board.)

B.C. PORT WORKERS VOTE FOR STRIKE ACTION

…and overwhelmingly so, with a whopping 99.24 per cent of votes cast by members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada supporting strike action “if necessary”. There's still time for the union and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association to work out a deal, however – the two sides are in a cooling-off period until June 21, and any strike couldn't begin until the 24 if things go south. Still, this is a high-stakes standoff. Between Vancouver and Prince Rupert, you're looking at two of the busiest three ports in the country potentially facing labour stoppages.

MARKETS MUTED AS INVESTORS AWAIT THE FED

Equity market investors appear to be in wait-and-see mode as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day deliberations on where to take interest rates next. The Dow and S&P 500 are both flat this morning, while the tech-heavy (and more rate-sensitive) Nasdaq Composite is up a little more than a third of a per cent. As of now, markets are betting Jay Powell & Co. will stick on the sidelines at this meeting, though there's been some increased speculation the world's major central banks may not be able to hold that line for long in the wake of rate increases here in Canada and from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Global alcohol heavyweight Pernod Ricard is striking a deal to buy a 90 per cent stake in Canada's Ace Hill for $148.5 million in a bid to expand its presence in the ready-to-drink canned cocktail market. Pernod, through its Corby subsidiary, also has the option to buy the remainder of the company through a pair of call options in 2025 and 2028.

Brookfield Renewable is buying a large portfolio of Duke Energy's wind and solar power-generation assets in a deal valuing the unit at an enterprise value of US$2.8 billion.

Cineplex says attendance is continuing to bounce back as the world gets back to normal from the worst of the pandemic, with the April 1 to June 11 box office coming in at 88 per cent of 2019 levels.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS