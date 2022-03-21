Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

As if the economy needed another supply-chain headache. Canadian Pacific Railway is into the second day of a work stoppage in this country after the company and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference failed to negotiate a new labour agreement by the deadline of a minute past midnight yesterday. The two sides have traded barbs about who’s to blame and whether it’s a strike or lockout. That seems less consequential than the economic ripple effect. Fertilizer Canada, representing an industry that was already in the spotlight as Russia’s attack on Ukraine roils global supply, said in a release yesterday that it wants the federal government to “urgently act.” From the looks of things, though, the feds are giving the company and union time to hash out a deal, while indicating its patience isn’t endless.

MARKET WATCH

Global markets and U.S. futures are broadly looking flat this morning after the major North American indices stormed through last week despite the more hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has finished higher in four straight sessions, including a record close and intraday high on Friday. Yet its gains paled in comparison to the Nasdaq Composite’s climb of 8.2 per cent over the week. The TSX’s leading subgroup so far this year will again be in focus today as oil prices extend gains, including West Texas Intermediate crude, which has been up close to five per cent.

BOEING JET CRASHES

There is another tragedy involving a Boeing jet this morning. China’s aviation regulator has confirmed that a 737-800NG jet operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. crashed while en route to Guangzhou, and said 132 people were on board. There’s no delicate way to make this pivot, but we need to point out shares in Boeing have been down almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading.

SURVEY SUGGESTS HOUSING FOMO SUBSIDING

Twenty-three per cent of respondents to a survey for RBC said they’re likely to buy a home in the next two years, that’s down seven percentage points from last year, and only one point higher than in 2020. In another sign of how priorities are evolving after the mad dash for more space outside of city limits, 59 per cent of respondents said location is more important to them than buying a bigger home as life returns to normal.

ANGLING FOR A PIECE OF EV SUPPLY CHAIN

There are now multiple reports, including from our Bloomberg News partners, that Stellantis and LG Energy are poised to announce they’re building a battery plant in Ontario to help feed demand for electric vehicles. Bloomberg is also reporting that China’s Contemporary Amprex Technology Co. (which supplies Tesla, among others) is considering sites in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico for a US$5-billion battery plant. And it’s hard to imagine the EVs and their broader ecosystem won’t come up today in Washington, D.C., where Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with officials from the Commerce Department and the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (we’re expecting to speak with Ford this afternoon). And we’ll mention here that in the coming days we’ll have a new survey, produced exclusively for BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA, looking at how the surge in fuel prices is affecting Canadians’ driving habits and car-buying plans.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Barrick Gold announced yesterday that it reached a preliminary agreement with two levels of government in Pakistan to revive its Reko Diq project in that country. This comes 11 years after the project was shelved, and will see multiple stakeholders in Pakistan inherit a 50-per-cent stake in the project. That’s being made possible as Antofagasta, Barrick’s existing partner, said it will exit. Barrick said if all goes according to plan, production could begin at Reko Diq within five or six years. In a tweet, the prime minister of Pakistan said Reko Diq could lead to the creation of 8,000 jobs in the province of Balochistan.

Berkshire Hathaway is bulking up its insurance holdings with a US$11.6-billion all-cash takeover of Alleghany Corp. In a release, Warren Buffett said Berkshire is "the perfect permanent home for Alleghany."

BlackBerry has been upgraded to sector perform from underperform at RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Paul Treiber made it clear to clients in a note that this move is strictly based on valuation. BlackBerry shares have tumbled almost 25 per cent this year.

Brookfield Business Partners confirmed after the closing bell Friday that it's buying non-bank Australian lender La Trobe Financial for up to US$1.1 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS