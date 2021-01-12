The Daily Chase: Businesses brace for further restrictions as Ontario weighs next move

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said new restrictions are on the way in the province. CTV News Toronto is reporting Ford is considering whether to declare a second state of emergency, which would give the government more power to enact new measures beyond the current province-wide lockdown. The declaration of the state of emergency would provide the Premier the powers to prevent events and gatherings, legally compel people to stay home and enforce further closure of businesses. Indigo Books Chief Executive Officer Heather Reisman has called on the government to take more action in supporting the non-essential businesses it has shut down during the pandemic. We’ll continue to chase business reaction/fallout on what these new restrictions could mean for businesses.

Click here to watch the full interview with Heather Reisman.

U.S. FUTURES RISE AFTER STOCK MARKET FALLS FROM HIGHS

U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open after a drop in technology stocks weighed on the broader market Monday. Investors are continuing to assess how the rise in Treasury yields changes the financial landscape. While progress on a vaccine gives reason to be hopeful, there are lingering concerns over the speculative excess and froth that’s driven stock markets to all-time highs in the middle of a pandemic.

TRUDEAU EXPECTED TO SHUFFLE CABINET BEFORE MINISTERIAL RETREAT

Prime Minister Trudeau is expected to conduct a small shuffle of his cabinet as a result of Navdeep Bains, the minister of innovation, science and industry, deciding to not run in the next federal election. The move is expected to be announced before the PM hosts his virtual cabinet retreat to discuss COVID-19 strategy, vaccine rollout and economic recovery. Parliament is scheduled to resume on Jan. 25 after a six-week break.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Corus Entertainment has topped first-quarter earnings expectations with a profit of just under $80 million, but reported a 14-per-cent drop in television advertising revenue

- Walmart is teaming up with investment firm Ribbit Capital to form a new fintech start-up to expand its financial-services offerings

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Organigram

- 11:15 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Trudeau will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

- 11:30 a.m. ET: Ontario COVID-19 modelling update

- 12 p.m. ET: Mayor John Tory delivers his State of the City address virtually to the Empire Club of Canada

- 1 p.m. ET: Ontario update with Premier Ford

- 1 p.m. ET: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou back in court in Vancouver