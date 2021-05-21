Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It didn’t take long for Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government to catch some heat for its three-step provincial reopening plan. Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob, whose industry will have to wait until the final step to get back to business, slammed the strategy as “absurd” and accused Ford’s government of “ignoring the facts.” This afternoon, we look forward to speaking with Indigo Books & Music Founder, Chair and CEO Heather Reisman about the timeline and the capacity limits non-essential retailers will face. We were reminded of the stakes this morning, with Statistics Canada estimating retail sales fell 5.1 per cent last month as restrictions tightened. And shortly after 9 a.m. ET we’ll get perspective from former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna on how governments across the country are navigating COVID.

BANK EARNINGS AHEAD

It’s almost time for the most anticipated earnings of the quarter, with the Big Six scheduled to start reporting next week. We’ll set the scene this morning with John Aiken from Barclays at 10:30 a.m., and check out Paul Bagnell’s tee-up at BNNBloomberg.ca, where he delves into the potential for mammoth year-over-year earnings growth.

KCS SWITCHES DANCE PARTNERS

It’s official. Kansas City Southern terminated its friendly takeover arrangement with Canadian Pacific Railway today in favour of Canadian National’s latest proposal. But CP isn’t giving up yet. It made it clear in a letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that it’s ready to engage with KCS if CN fails to clear all the regulatory hurdles ahead.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P/TSX Composite Index yesterday closed at a record high for the third time this week, and is now up 12.1 per cent year-to-date. Tech heavyweights Shopify and Constellation Software led the way yesterday along with Canadian Pacific, potentially amid relief after it balked at a bidding war for KCS. And futures are suggesting it will be a higher open for the major North American markets at the start of trading today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Deere & Co.’s chief executive put it mildly this morning, saying there’s “healthy” demand for the farm and construction equipment-maker’s goods. The company raised its full-year profit forecast after second-quarter sales surged 34 per cent year-over-year in the latest quarter. Only fly in the ointment is a warning of “increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS