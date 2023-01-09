A management-led group is looking to take independent financial services firm Canaccord Genuity private for $1.127 billion. It's an all-cash offer – $11.25 per share – that represents a premium of 30.7 per cent to Friday's closing price, and said management group says the offer is fully financed. There's also some momentum behind this, clearly – the management group already owns 21.3 per cent of the outstanding shares, and has secured the support of other shareholders that own a further 10.7 per cent of the float. The management-led group says that the public markets have placed a low value on the business, which they view as unwarranted and likely to continue should Canaccord remain a publicly-traded entity.

MARKETS LOOK TO EXTEND RALLY

North American equity markets appear poised to build on the first major rally of the new year. Futures south of the border are all up modestly as we approach the opening bells, with the three major indices all gaining something of a third of a per cent after Friday's relief rally. At play, we've got the gradual re-opening of the Chinese economy and the prospects that slowing U.S. wage growth will help keep the Federal Reserve from getting more aggressive when it comes to its rate-hiking cycle, though as we've seen many a time even this year, all lines are subject to change. Of note from Friday's trade here in Canada, it was all about those classic reopening stocks – both Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) were among the top three points contributors to the S&P/TSX Composite Index as bellwethers of shipping volumes and thus overall demand.

THREE AMIGOS MEET IN MEXICO CITY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is off to Mexico City for the latest Three Amigos Summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. On the docket, the usual trans-continental irritants – trade, protectionism and irregular migration, the latter of which has been a major thorn between the U.S. and Mexico. While things are off to a slow roll – the summit's formal agenda doesn't get underway until later in the week – Trudeau and Biden will hold their own bilateral meeting tomorrow to get down to brass tacks.

INSIGHT FROM THE BIG BANK CEOS

I always look forward to this one – the CEO's of Canada's top banks will be taking the stage at RBC's Canadian Bank CEO Conference throughout the day to elucidate their views of the key risks and opportunities for the domestic economy over the coming year. We'll be looking forward to some insight over the impact of higher interest rates on consumer behaviour and the housing market, the overall view of recession risks and global risks stemming from slowing growth. RBC CEO Dave McKay kicks things off at about 8:40 a.m. EST, but we'll also hear from Scotiabank's incoming CEO Scott Thomson shortly thereafter for the first time since being named as the new head of the bank.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Lululemon are plunging in the premarket – down as much as 14 per cent – after the athletic wear-maker lowered its gross margin forecast for the fourth quarter as costs rose.

Cenovus Energy says severe cold temperatures and winter storms affected refining operations, significantly reducing downstream throughput in December.

Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting Goldman Sachs is embarking on one of its largest job cuts ever, planning to cut about 3,200 jobs after a cost review.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are rallying in the premarket – up some 17 per cent – after last week's rout in the wake of the company warning it may be incapable of continuing as a going concern.

