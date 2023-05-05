The Canadian labour market defied expectations in April, adding 41,400 jobs in the month, more than double the average economist estimate of 20,000 new positions – marking the fifth straight month where jobs growth exceeded estimates. Quick run through some of the vital statistics – unemployment held near a record low of 5.0 per cent, while wage growth proved resilient, coming in well above expectations at 5.2 per cent (in-line with the prior month.) If there’s a sticking point, it’s on the quality of the jobs growth – the entirety of the gain were in part-time work, while full-time positions actually fell by about 6,200 positions in the month. That said, the continued labour market momentum in the face of rate increases likely support the Bank of Canada’s continued wait-and-see approach, even as questions mount over when the first rate cut will occur this economic cycle.

AIR CANADA BOOSTS OUTLOOK AS DEMAND RECOVERS

It's probably too easy to make a “blue skies” reference here, but whoo boy, is Air Canada ever raising its outlook for fiscal 2023. The nation's flagship air carrier now sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) coming in a full billion bucks higher than its previous view, somewhere between $3.5 to $4 billion. Two factors at play here – it seems Canadians still haven't quite scratched that travel itch they weren't able to reach during pandemic lockdowns, helping boost overall demand. Pair that with lower fuel costs – adjusted cost per available seat mile (a key industry metric) is expected to fall as much as 2.5 per cent from 2022 levels, creating a potent cocktail for earnings growth. Not for nothing, at least a pair of analysts have already raised their 12-month price targets for shares of Air Canada, with RBC and Scotia raising their views to $22 and $30, respectively.

MAGNA TOPS Q1 ESTIMATES, LIFTS OUTLOOK

Magna International is also raising its full-year forecast, albeit by a much smaller magnitude than Air Canada. The auto-parts maker now expects full-year net income to come in somewhere in the range of US$1.3 to US$1.5 billion, up from the prior US$1.1 to U$1.4 billion view. As for the quarter itself (which sort of helps underpin this new view,) call it a beat on the top and bottom lines, with sales up 11 per cent to US$10.7 billion. As always, it seems the case with the auto sector when the supply chain is a bit volatile, there was a fly in the ointment – adjusted EBITDA fell to US$437 million in the quarter (from US$507 million) as a result of higher input costs and what the company calls “operating inefficiencies” at a facility in Europe.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Apple are rising in the premarket – up a little more than two per cent – after the company posted stronger than expected iPhone sales in the second quarter, generating US$51.3 billion from its flagship product.

Enbridge narrowly topped first-quarter revenue and earnings per share estimates, and is reaffirming its full-year forecast.

