The weeklong Calgary Stampede starts today. I have only the fuzziest fondest memories of my time at the stampede. Today our Western Bureau Chief Tara Weber will be live throughout the day with top-tier interviews as the festivities kick off. Many will have you believe it's not all hoedowns and rodeos. It's a week where serious business gets done! Deals are made! Hands are shaken! And sure, our Tara Weber is as professional as they come. Not one to get swept up in the debauchery. It is curious, however, that she will be off all next week… just saying.

5 things to know ahead of the trading day

Canadian job growth stuns again: Canada added 60,000 jobs vs the 20,000 in jobs expected from economists. This is the biggest pace of job growth since January and it was all in full-time jobs. So is a rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week a done deal? I’m not sure. Wage growth came in well below expectations at 3.9 per cent, the first print below five per cent since January. Also, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent from 5.2 per cent and the participation rate climbed which perhaps points to looser job conditions than the headline growth suggests.

U.S. job growth (finally) underwhelms: The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs vs the 230,000 jobs expected. This is the first time in 15 months that job growth has come in below expectations. Economists have persistently expected job growth to slip on the back of the historic rise in interest rates. And it still may. But it reminds me of one my favourite quotes from Howard Marks “Being too far ahead of your time is indistinguishable from being wrong.” Initial market reaction was a no move in equity futures, crude oil was higher, and gold was higher as we saw a drop in the U.S. dollar.

Weighing Biogen: Alzheimer’s is up there on the list of horrible diseases. Your loved one dies in front of you while their body is alive. So for humanity, we should cheer the progress that is being made to hold the disease back. As for investors, they aren’t sure what to do with the Eisai/Biogen historic approval by the FDA for the first to drug shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. On one hand, approval means it is a business now. It will be covered by insurance. On the other, it came with a surprising set of restrictions including the requirement for routine MRI scans to monitor for brain swelling, a potential deadly side effect. Investors are worried this will hinder how big of a launch the drug will have.

Levi Strauss warns: The maker of mom-jeans and other iconic denim cut its sales forecast when it reported quarterly results last night. The shares are falling in the pre-market as the company blamed lower wholesale sales (read: big box stores) for the subdued outlook. Is this the end of mom jeans? Maybe not, digital sales rose 13 per cent but was not enough to offset the 22 per cent drop at brick and mortar stores. Levi debuted in 2019 and at around US$13 per share right now it is trading well below its US$17 per share IPO price.

Hudbay catches an upgrade: Hudbay has been an under-performer so far this year, but it's catching an upgrade from an analyst at Barclays. The analyst believes the recent pressure on the stock could abate as it sees improved production in Peru, integration of Copper Mountain, and possible benefits from medium term exploration. Target is $9.

NOTABLE GUESTS

Scott Hutchison, chief executive officer of Aspen Properties is on at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Tara Weber interviews the head of the company that has been leading the way in the redevelopment and repurposing of downtown Calgary.

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta is on at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Tara Weber will also catch up with the Premier of Alberta ahead of her meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later this afternoon.