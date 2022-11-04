Domestic job growth blew the doors off expectations in October, with the Canadian economy adding some 108,300 positions – more than ten times the average economist estimates for a 10,000 increase. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 per cent in the month, against expectations it would tick higher to 5.3 per cent. Job gains were concentrated in the private sector – the first time we’ve seen jobs growth there since March – and geographically speaking, were relatively widespread. An interesting tidbit out of all this, for those who like to watch wage gains by income distribution (which might be a small group, but please humour me) – some two-thirds of workers making more than $40 an hour reported getting a raise in the past year, against about half of those making less than $20 an hour.

FEDS TO TAX SHARE BUYBACKS

Ottawa is imposing a two-per-cent tax on share buybacks as it looks to encourage Canadian businesses to reinvest capital into their operations rather than plow excess cash into shareholder-friendly measures. Corporate Canada has some time on its side – the new tax doesn't come into effect until the start of 2024. The tax itself will be on the value of all types of shares repurchased by companies, and is double the excise tax on buybacks unveiled by U.S. President Joe Biden as part of his Inflation Reduction Act earlier this year.

TELUS TOPS Q3 EXPECTATIONS

Telus has topped expectations on the top and bottom line, as the telecom company added about 150,000 mobile phone subscribers in the quarter – the most since 2010. Telus says consolidated operating revenues increased 10 per cent year-over-year in the quarter to hit $4.7 billion. The company is also boosting its dividend to $0.3511 per share.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Enbridge has also topped third quarter profit and revenue expectations, and is reaffirming its full-year outlook. The pipeline company is also announcing $3.8 billion in newly-secured growth projects.

Magna International is trimming its full-year guidance – albeit very modestly – as the autoparts company foresees lower auto manufacturing volumes in North America and Europe.

RioCan's funds from operations per unit rose 10 per cent year-over-year in its latest quarter, and the company is reaffirming its view of FFO per unit growth of 5-7 per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS