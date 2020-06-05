Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian and U.S. jobs markets defied expectations last month with substantial employment growth. Canada added almost 300,000 jobs as COVID-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in some provinces. Even so, the unemployment rate inched up to a new record of 13.7 per cent. The distribution of job gains varied widely across the country, with StatsCan pointing to Quebec as the most important driver, accounting got 80 per cent of all hirings. And looking across the border, in the United states 2.5 million jobs were added in May. But before anyone declares mission accomplished, we did get a breaking-news reminder that not all is well in the labour market: Bombardier is slashing 2,5000 positions (mostly in Canada) from its aviation business as COVID-19 hammers demand for business jets.

CMHC TIGHTENS MORTGAGE INSURANCE RULES

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is tightening its mortgage insurance qualification rules. As of Canada Day, the minimum credit score goes up, maximum debt servicing ratios come down, and new restrictions will be applied on borrowing to finance a down payment. “COVID-19 has exposed long-standing vulnerabilities in our financial markets, and we must act now to protect the economic futures of Canadians,” CMHC CEO Evan Siddall said in a release. The mortgage-industry watchers at RateSpy.com had a slightly different take: “Normally, you don’t rock the boat when you’re already taking on water, but that’s what CMHC has done,” the RateSpy team wrote, while calculating the hit to purchasing power from tightening debt servicing ratios is 11 per cent. We’ll chase additional insight on the implications for homebuyers.

DIVERSITY ON BAY STREET

After Kingsdale Financial founder Wes Hall challenged companies yesterday on BNN Bloomberg to back up their denouncements of racism by better reflecting diversity at the board and management levels, we’ll keep the conversation going today. Looking forward to speaking with Meryl Afrika at 2:20 p.m. ET. She’s president of the Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals, which partners with organizations to bolster the pipeline of black talent. We’ve also got Starlight Capital CEO Dennis Mitchell lined up an hour later to share his perspective on diversity in Corporate Canada.

STOCKS RALLY

We’ll see if the mood changes after jobs numbers land, but for now U.S. futures and global equities are in rally mode. Doesn’t appear to be any specific catalyst, other than ongoing optimism in a world awash in stimulus.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-West Texas Intermediate crude prices have been up more than two per cent as our Bloomberg News partners report OPEC+ has reached a tentative agreement to extend production cuts.

-Gap shares are falling in pre-market trading after the retailer reported a 43 per cent plunge in first-quarter sales amid the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-11:15 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Ottawa