The Canadian labour market blew past expectations in March, with the domestic economy adding 34,700 jobs in the month, nearly five times the 7,500 positions economists forecast. That print brings us to four straight months of job gains, as the labour market defies concerns over a protracted economic slowdown and accompanying drop off in employment. If you want to slice and dice this print, the job gains were entirely on the part of the private sector, though were evenly split between part and full-time positions. This string of jobs gains gives our central bank plenty to chew on as it assesses the rate path forward – without a meaningful deceleration in employment growth (not to mention wage gains, which came in at 5.3 per cent), Tiff Macklem and company could have a harder fight on their hands when it comes to getting inflation back to target.

MARKETS QUIET AS SHORTENED TRADING WEEK WRAPS UP

North American equity markets are tracking for a muted open as we enter the final day of the abbreviated trading week. Futures are flat-ish on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq is posting a modest 0.2 per cent decline. It’s entirely possible this is a case of investors sitting on the sidelines due to equity markets shutting things down for Good Friday, while still awaiting U.S. jobs data tomorrow morning, which is unaffected by said holiday – nobody wants to get caught out by a surprise on the jobs print when they’re unable to trade against it (albeit, the bond market is open for limited hours tomorrow.)

AIMIA FACES OPPOSITION FROM TOP SHAREHOLDER

Aimia’s largest shareholder is coming out swinging, announcing plans to vote against the re-election of the company’s entire board of directors at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. Mithaq Capital – which owns 19.9 per cent of shares outstanding – says it is “disappointed” by recent events and has lost confidence in the board and management due to the company’s capital allocation strategies related to acquisitions. Now, Aimia has made something of a hard pivot to become a holding company of some eclectic assets recently – while most think back to its halcyon days as a loyalty rewards program provider (Aeroplan, Nectar and the like), its last two acquisitions have been shelling out a quarter of a billion dollars for Tufropes, a marine netting company, and $328 million for Italian specialty chemicals maker Bozzetto. In any case, Mithaq says its reached this decision after previously raising concerns about that acquisition strategy.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The International Monetary Fund says geopolitical tensions and the impact of “friendshoring” supply chains (ie, moving production and procurement to allies rather than keeping with global supply chains) could lead to a long-term loss of two per cent of global GDP.

Shares of Costco are slipping – down about two per cent – in the premarket after the bulk retailer posted its weakest U.S. sales growth in nearly three years.

A new survey from Angus Reid says Canadians are tightening their belts as the cost of living continues to rise, with two-thirds or respondents saying they’ve cut down on discretionary spending (14 percentage points higher than this time last year.) About a third of respondents said they’re either in “bad” or “terrible” shape financially.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS