Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

No matter whether you’re looking at commodity prices or major equity markets, there’s a whole lot of green on screens this morning – at least as of 6:55 a.m. Major European markets are trading higher and U.S. futures are pointing to gains at the open as traders latch on to an Interfax report that Russia President Vladimir Putin called talks with Ukraine “positive.” And the entire energy complex is back in rally mode. West Texas Intermediate crude has been up as much as 3.99 per cent this morning. Notably, Iran nuclear talks have been halted due to what one European official described as “external factors.” Watch for Tara’s reporting at BNNBloomberg.ca today on the speed bumps facing Canada’s oil patch amid hopes that this country can fill the void left by bans on Russian oil.

Let’s point out the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday at its highest level in a month and is sitting less than 200 points away from a record close. The most influential stock in the index yesterday was Nutrien; keep an eye on BNNBloomberg.ca for some deeper reporting on how the hand-wringing over CEO turnover feels like a distant memory as Russia’s attack on Ukraine helps propel the company’s shares beyond Bay Street’s expectations.

CANADA SANCTIONS ABRAMOVICH

Just before flying back to Canada this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that Roman Abramovich has been added to the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and parties. Abramovich is the top shareholder in Evraz, which is best known to us as the steel manufacturer that’s an important employer in Saskatchewan, and which has been a supplier to the Trans Mountain expansion project. We’ll gather insight on the domestic implications of the sanctions. Also today, Evraz announced an overhaul of its board of directors as a result of U.K. sanctions. And just yesterday, Evraz seemingly attempted to distance itself from Abramovich by providing a list of reasons why he isn’t a controlling influence on the company.

JOBS DAY IN CANADA

Canada’s jobs market is running way hotter than expected. Statistics Canada says 336,600 jobs were created last month. That was more than double the median estimate of 127,500. And the unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 5.5 per cent. We’ve already had one guest wonder if this could lay the groundwork for a half-point hike from the Bank of Canada. We’ll have plenty of reaction throughout the day. And we have to point out the latest household debt figures released by StatsCan today: the seasonally adjusted credit market debt to disposable income ratio jumped to a new high of 186.23 in the fourth quarter from 180.4 in the prior quarter.

WHAT A LINEUP!

NFI Group CEO Paul Soubry is joining us this morning to shed more light on all the challenges facing his company, which led to yesterday’s news of a 75 per cent cut to its dividend. Don’t miss him at 8:40 a.m. And just a half hour later, Canadian Tire Chief Executive Greg Hicks will go in depth with Jon on the $3.4-billion spending plan that the retailer announced yesterday.

PLAY BALL

After a week like the one that’s wrapping up, ending on this note is surely welcome: Major League Baseball is getting back to business after a 99-day lockout. We’ll take the opportunity to ponder the implications for Rogers Communications, which owns the Toronto Blue Jays.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

CGI is doing a deal in France. The Montreal-based IT service provider announced a €310-million ($436 million) agreement to acquire Umanis, which is described as “specializing in data, digital, and business solutions.” The acquisition will be done in two steps, first CGI is set to buy a 70.6 per cent stake, and then there will be a mandatory tender.

is doing a deal in France. The Montreal-based IT service provider announced a €310-million ($436 million) agreement to acquire Umanis, which is described as “specializing in data, digital, and business solutions.” The acquisition will be done in two steps, first CGI is set to buy a 70.6 per cent stake, and then there will be a mandatory tender. Docusign was one of the big winners during the pandemic. However, investors are indicating best is behind the company, as its shares tumble in pre-market trading on disappointing revenue forecasts. After a sharp run higher early in the pandemic, Docusign shares have lost almost 70 per cent of their value since their September high.

was one of the big winners during the pandemic. However, investors are indicating best is behind the company, as its shares tumble in pre-market trading on disappointing revenue forecasts. After a sharp run higher early in the pandemic, Docusign shares have lost almost 70 per cent of their value since their September high. Oracle ’s stock has steadied in pre-market trading after initially dropping on the back of fiscal third-quarter profit that landed a few cents shy of expectations. Like so many other tech companies, the narrative here is one of transitioning to the cloud; Oracle said its cloud-based revenue surged 24 per cent year-over-year to US$2.8 billion.

’s stock has steadied in pre-market trading after initially dropping on the back of fiscal third-quarter profit that landed a few cents shy of expectations. Like so many other tech companies, the narrative here is one of transitioning to the cloud; Oracle said its cloud-based revenue surged 24 per cent year-over-year to US$2.8 billion. Yet another antitrust probe of Big Tech was announced this morning. The European Commission said it’s launching a formal probe of potentially anti-competitive behaviour by Google and Meta stemming from their agreement on display advertising services.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS