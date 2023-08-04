The Taylor Swift effect has become seismic. It is showing up in inflation, it showing up on the Richter scale (jumping fans caused the equivalent of 2.3 magnitude earthquake), and it shows up in politics (the inability to get tickets in the U.S. prompted a Senate hearing). Its unclear if Justin Trudeau’s tweet months ago to lure Swift to Canada was the deciding factor but yesterday afternoon I received a breaking news alert from nearly every outlet I follow that Taylor Swift was coming to Canada. She will perform six shows at the Rogers Centre – making her the first artist to do six nights as part of one tour. Fans, old and young, will have to hold their enthusiasm for more than a year. The show isn’t until November 2024. I plan on taking my five-year old, who will be seven by the time the show rolls around. When I delivered the news, she threw a fit when she learned she wouldn’t be going on stage with Taylor. I hope that her seven-year old brain will be able to handle that hard truth a little better.



Here are five things you need to know this morning.



A no-good jobs print in Canada: Canada delivered a jobs report that was negative on two fronts. First, Canada unexpectedly lost 6,400 jobs in July compared to the 25,000 new jobs that were expected. While this is only the second month of job losses in the last 11, the unemployment rate ticked up for a third month to 5.5 per cent. The second negative was that wage growth actually picked up to 5 per cent. This is a problem for central bankers as it is seen as inconsistent with getting inflation back down to target. By the way, Telus just announced it would be cutting 6,000 employees to deal with a slide in profits. So perhaps the era of strong job growth is behind us.



Job growth in the U.S.: The job print in the U.S. also delivered a messy picture. Job growth was less than expected, but wage growth remain unchanged against the expectation we would see a slowdown. The unemployment rate also came back down to historically low levels of 3.5 per cent. Futures took a bit of a hit after the report. But we also have major earnings and 20 per cent of the NASDAQ reporting (which is actually just the two stocks below).



Apple has something for everyone: Apple fed the bulls and the bears last night. For the bears: Apple revenue fell 1.4 per cent, weighed down by iPad and Mac sales. iPhone sales were also worse than expected. An analyst at Rosenblatt downgraded Apple after the results worried about the “slowdown” phase Apple is in. For the bulls: Services revenue jumped eight per cent, which was more than expected and hit a new record. China growth also came in better. Gross margins also improved. Installed base of active devices also at a record in every geographic sentiment. While the stock falls, Citi has opened up a 90-day positive Catalyst watch on the stock ahead of the iPhone 15 release in September noting Apple outperforms the NASDAQ and S&P 500 after the June quarter is out and through new iPhone launch.



Amazon is everything again: Shares are bursting higher after sales surged 11 per cent and we saw signs that its cloud business was stabilizing. Its forecast for revenue also came in above expectations. But wait, there is more. Operating expenses grew 7.5 per cent, the slowest pace of growth since 2012. You didn’t think they forgot about AI did you? The company said they are rolling out generative AI products in their cloud business. An analyst at Rosenblatt (same guy who downgraded Apple) has upgraded Amazon on the back of results.



Magna out of the doghouse: Shares of Magna are in rally mode after reporting a stellar set of results. Sales surged more than 17 per cent, driven by light vehicle production. And the company expects the good times to roll. Magna is increasing its sales forecast for the year.



