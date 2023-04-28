The Canadian economy grew in February, but not by as much as economists were expecting. According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, gross domestic product increased 2.5 per cent February from February 2022, and 0.1 per cent from January. Economists tracked by Bloomberg were looking for a 2.6 per cent increase year-over-year and a 0.2 per cent rise from the prior month. Looking ahead the economy is expected to stall further, with Statistics Canada estimating a modest 0.1-per-cent contraction for the month of March.

AMAZON SAYS CLOUD GROWTH IS SLOWING; SHARES SLIDE

Shares of Amazon are trading lower in the pre-market after the company warned of a slowdown in its cloud computing business. Sales growth at Amazon Web Services rose about 16 per cent during the first quarter to US$21.35 billion, topping analyst expectations but marking a deceleration from the previous quarter.

EXXON, CHEVRON AND IMPERIAL OIL TOP Q1 ESTIMATES

Exxon Mobil has easily topped Wall Street expectations after reporting income rose to US$11.43 billion in the first quarter, more than double the amount it earned during the same period a year ago. It is the company’s largest Q1 profit ever and the fourth consecutive quarter it has had profit come in above the US$10-billion mark. The oil giant said increased production output from the Permian Basin in Texas and Guyana was the key driver. Chevron Corp. also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings with income coming in at nearly US$6.6 billion thanks to oil-refining profits rebounding amid increased fuel demand. On this side of the border, Canada’s Imperial Oil also recorded higher first-quarter profit and announced it is raising its quarterly dividend by 14 per cent to 50 cents a share.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law. The contentious bill essentially reforms the Broadcasting Act for the first time since 1991 to take into consideration online content.

Cameco will be a stock to watch today after the company reported first-quarter profit of C$119 million or 20 cents on an adjusted per-share basis, missing analyst expectations by five cents. The uranium producer posted revenue of $687 million in the period, up 73 per cent from a year ago.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has agreed to buy 112 gas station and convenience stores from Mapco Express. The assets are located in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia but the deal is contingent on Mapco divesting its remaining locations to a third party. No price was disclosed.

Snap Inc. shares are plunging ahead of the opening bells in North America after the maker of the Snapchat app reported revenue for the first-quarter was US$989-million, down seven per cent from the same period a year ago and below the US$1-billion Wall Street estimates.

Shares of Intel Corp. are trading higher in the premarket after the company said it expected to see an improved profit margin in the back half of 2023.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS