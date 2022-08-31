Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada’s economy just surprised to the downside. Gross domestic product unexpectedly cooled in the second quarter, as output rose 3.3 per cent. The median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg was for a gain of 4.4 per cent. StatsCan also estimated GDP contracted 0.1 per cent last month. All this with exactly one week to go until the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision. BMO Global Asset Management head of fixed income Earl Davis should be a must-see interview on BNNBloomberg.ca. Keep in mind he’s the one who dropped jaws in our newsroom last month when he predicted the BoC will have to hike its main policy rate all the way to six per cent to get inflation under control.

HOW HOMEOWNERS ARE HANDLING INFLATION

We’ve got a new Leger survey today that was done exclusively for BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA and shows the strain homeowners are feeling in these highly-inflationary times. Eighty-one per cent of respondents expressed various degrees of concern about the cost of living, and six-in-ten respondents said they’re finding new ways to pay for rising expenses, including tapping into their savings or debt. Read all about it at BNNBloomberg.ca; RATESDOTCA managing editor John Shmuel joins us around 4:30 p.m. ET.

MARKET WATCH

West Texas Intermediate crude is continuing its decline, falling as much as 3.7 per cent early this morning. That doesn’t bode well for the S&P/TSX Composite Index — which slumped yesterday by the most since mid-June as the energy subgroup led the way lower. Overseas, the Dutch natural gas futures contract has been all over the place this morning; bouncing between a drop of 6.5 per cent and a jump of seven per cent as the supposed three-day maintenance of Nord Stream 1 begins.

ALBERTA FISCAL UPDATE

Jason Kenney has scooped his own finance minister. In a video posted to Twitter yesterday afternoon, the premier said Alberta is on track for a $13.2-billion budget surplus this year. That announcement, which he attributed to growth in resource-related revenue and spending restraint, came on the eve of today’s fiscal update. When then-finance minister Travis Toews presented Alberta's last budget in February, he forecast a half-billion dollar surplus in this fiscal year thanks to a windfall from resource revenue. We’re expecting to speak with his successor, Jason Nixon, around 3:15 p.m. ET. Should be pointed out that even with WTI’s aforementioned slide, it’s still way above the US$70/barrel assumption that Alberta used for its budget plan earlier this year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Laurentian Bank narrowly missed profit expectations in its latest quarter as its net interest margin slipped to 1.83 per cent from 1.87 in the preceding quarter. Nonetheless, Rania Llewellyn said in a release the bank is still confident that it can exceed its full-year financial targets.

in its latest quarter as its net interest margin slipped to 1.83 per cent from 1.87 in the preceding quarter. Nonetheless, Rania Llewellyn said in a release the bank is still confident that it can exceed its full-year financial targets. Bed, Bath & Beyond shares tumbled after the company released a shelf filing , which is the regulatory paperwork that basically reserves a company the right to issue shares or debt. The meme-stock retailer also released a new strategic plan that included additional cost-cutting goals , and its intent to close about 150 stores. It’s also honing its inventory focus, including by chopping three of its in-house brands.

, which is the regulatory paperwork that basically reserves a company the right to issue shares or debt. The meme-stock retailer also released a new strategic plan that included , and its intent to close about 150 stores. It’s also honing its inventory focus, including by chopping three of its in-house brands. Alimentation Couche-Tard crushed profit expectations in its fiscal first quarter: adjusted per-share earnings surged almost 20 per cent year-over-year as fuel sales and margins climbed. One interesting drag: Couche-Tard said its Canadian same-store merchandise revenue was “strongly impacted by increased competition of the illicit market in cigarettes.”

in its fiscal first quarter: adjusted per-share earnings surged almost 20 per cent year-over-year as fuel sales and margins climbed. One interesting drag: Couche-Tard said its Canadian same-store merchandise revenue was “strongly impacted by increased competition of the illicit market in cigarettes.” We’ll watch for an update from Rogers Communications on its request for more breathing room from some of its noteholders. Without getting lost in the details: the telco announced earlier this month it’s asking some of those investors to allow more time to close the takeover of Shaw Communications. The deadline for the noteholders to provide consent is 5 p.m. ET today.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS