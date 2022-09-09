The Canadian economy unexpectedly lost nearly 40,000 jobs in August, badly missing the average economist estimate of a 15-thousand job gain. The drop was entirely driven by the loss of 7,000 full-time positions in the month, while part-time employment rose 37,500 in the month. Of note, the unemployment rate rose by a full half per cent from its record low of 4.9 per cent, marking the first time the jobless rate rose in the last seven months. There’s also an interesting detail buried in the release – more than one in 10 (11.9 per cent, to be exact) permanent employees reported plans to leave their job within the next five months, 5.5 percentage points higher than in January.

DOLLARAMA RAISES OUTLOOK, BUT IT’S NOT ALL ROSY

A lot to chew on in the latest results from the nation’s largest dollar store operator. On the one hand, an earnings beat on the top and bottom lines – revenue came in at $1.22 billion, adjusted earnings per share at $0.66 – and an upward revision to full-year same store sales growth to a range of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent from four to five per cent. On the other hand, there’s always a fly in the ointment, and this time it’s unsurprisingly inflation. The company says average transaction size fell 5.8 per cent in the quarter, as shoppers shifted their focus to lower-priced “consumables”, like food and other essentials. That jibes with what we saw out of Dollar Tree a couple weeks back, where the U.S.-focused operator said the inflationary environment had consumers shifting to essential products.



EUROPEAN ENERGY MINISTERS TO DISCUSS CRISIS

European energy ministers are descending on Brussels under enormous pressure to quickly agree to measures to avoid having the energy crisis on the continent turn into a financial meltdown. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo put things rather bluntly yesterday in highlighting the risks, warning of “de-industrialization and severe risk of fundamental social unrest” if the crisis isn’t resolved. Of note, the massive Nord Stream 1 pipeline – a key conduit of Russian gas – is still offline, and Russia has threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps are imposed on Russia's oil and gas exports

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Queen Elizabeth II will continue to appear on Canadian currency for the foreseeable future, with the Bank of Canada saying the bills and coins remain legal tender and it’s up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as to whether new notes will feature her successor, King Charles III.

Bitcoin has broken above the (purely psychological) US$20,000 level, posting its largest gain in a month amid some broad U.S. dollar weakness.

Chinese inflation slowed in August, rising just 2.5 per cent as the country faces a number of challenges amid widespread COVID-zero lockdowns

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS