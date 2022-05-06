Canada’s labour market stalled in April as employers added just 15,300 jobs in the month, less than the 40,000 gain expected by Bay Street economists. The jobless rate fell to 5.2 per cent, a level not seen since 1976. The closely watched metric of average hourly wages rose 3.3 per cent compared to last year. In the U.S., the labour data appeared to be more optimistic. Non-farm payrolls rose 428,000 in April, more than economist forecasts, while the jobless rate held steady at 3.6 per cent.

CRUDE PRICES EDGE HIGHER

The price of West Texas Intermediate continues to climb higher. It’s now trading above the US$110 per barrel mark. At this time, the commodity is up 5 per cent for the week, and about 46 per cent higher year to date. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended oil markets and there are signs it is tightening further after the European Union put forward a proposal earlier this week to ban Russian crude by the end of the year. The United States also said it would refill its strategic reserves in Q3 in a bid to boost its stockpile for future years after approving a record release to increase the oil supply.

SHOPIFY’S PRESIDENT ON BNN BLOOMBERG

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein will join Paul Bagnell in the 10am ET hour to discuss the company’s path forward, one day after it missed quarterly profit expectations and gave a reduced outlook for adding new customers this year. We’ll also hear first-hand about the company’s plans to expand its ecommerce fulfillment service after buying startup Deliverr in a deal valued at US$2.1 billion, its biggest acquisition ever. Shopify shares closed down almost 15 per cent on Thursday and are down nearly 70 per cent year-to-date.

ARITZIA CEO BRIAN HILL STEPPING DOWN

Aritzia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Hill joins Jon Erlichman at 9:10am ET to discuss the big leadership change happening at the retailer. Jennifer Wong, president and chief operating officer, will take over the top job and Hill, who has led the company since 1984, will stay on as executive chair of the board. The Vancouver-based company surpassed analysts’ estimates in the fourth-quarter thanks to strong growth in the United States where sales grew 132 per cent, which accounted for 45 per cent of its total revenue.

