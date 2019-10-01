Canada‘s economy grew 1.3 per cent in July, virtually unchanged from the previous month and ending four consecutive months of growth. While the headline doesn’t sound that exciting, the report does have a few interesting nuggets: The resources sector took a big hit. Statistics Canada says economic activity in the mining, oil and gas sector shrank 3.5 per cent in July, the largest decrease in the sector since May 2016. Oil and gas extraction was down 4.7 per cent, the largest monthly decline in a decade, thanks in part to a shutdown of some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore production facilities for summer maintenance. Also of note: support services such as drilling and rigging saw a drop of 11.5 per cent, the largest decrease since December 2018.

ALBERTA’S ECONOMIC UPDATE

Given that weakness in the oil sector, what’s Alberta’s plan for growth? Premier Jason Kenney will give an update on the province’s finances in a speech at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce this afternoon. He’s expected to discuss how Alberta will improve its competitive position within Canada and internationally. BNN Bloomberg’s Tara Weber will be there and she’ll interview Premier Kenney live on The Close.

TELUS TO BUY ADT CANADA

Telus is bulking up its home and business security operations. The Vancouver-based company is buying the Canadian operations of ADT Security Services for $700 million. The strategy builds on Telus’ launch of its SmartHome Security and Secure Business last year. Telus says its total security subscriber base is roughly 100,000 prior to this acquisition, while ADT Canada has approximately 500,000 customers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. is eliminating commissions for stocks, ETFs and options listed on U.S. or Canadian exchanges, across all mobile and web trading channels.

- The World Trade Organization sharply downgraded its forecast for global trade growth in 2019 and 2020, citing rising trade tensions and a slowing global economy.

- Airbnb Inc. is working on a direct listing rather than an initial public offering, and it’s officially earmarked for 2020, according to Bloomberg

- Europe’s manufacturing sector shrank to its worst level since October 2012, while the U. K. manufacturing sector continued to shrink for a fifth straight month

- Credit Suisse’s Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee resigned over the company’s spying scandal

- A new survey of business leaders by the World Economic Forum says the possibility of a fiscal crisis is the biggest risk to doing business globally

- Venture capitalists and executives from hundreds of private companies will meet in Silicon Valley today to discuss whether the financial industry’s system for initial public offerings is still working after a year of IPO flops

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- 9 a.m. ET: Jim Balsillie, co-founder and chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators and former chairman and co-CEO of Research In Motion, will speak at the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show in Toronto

- All day: U.S. automakers report monthly auto sales throughout the day

- 8:30 a.m. ET: Statistics Canada releases gross domestic product for July. Growth is expected to slow to an annual pace of 1.4 per cent.

- 9 a.m. ET: Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau meets with Greater Toronto area mayors about gun violence and makes an announcement

- 10 a.m. ET: U.S. ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index expected to rise after a contraction in August

- 10 a.m. ET: An Ontario Court of Appeal will hear arguments whether to accept an appeal from a group of disqualified pot shop applicants (and more importantly, accept a stay of further licensing processing)

- 10:30 a.m. ET: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Vancouver

- 12 p.m. ET: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May makes an announcement on post-secondary education in Toronto

