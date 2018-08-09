Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

We’re waiting for the next shoe to drop in the Saudi-Canada feud. Both sides dug in yesterday, with Justin Trudeau vowing to “always speak strongly and clearly” on human rights just hours after the Saudi foreign minister said “Canada knows what it needs to do”. Much has been said about how Saudi investment in Canada is a drop in the bucket. But for some stakeholders, it’s significant. SNC-Lavalin, which generated 11 per cent of its revenue last year in Saudi Arabia, warned late yesterday “there will be an impact” if the situation escalates. And its press release is bursting with glowing praise for the kingdom. Today, we’ll continue to assess who has the most at stake (financially) in the diplomatic feud.

AUTO TALKS

Mexico’s economy and foreign ministers will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in D.C. today with the intent of hammering out a deal on auto industry content and salary standards. Canada, meanwhile, is getting set to rejoin the fray with Ambassador David MacNaughton reportedly having met yesterday with senior PMO officials.

MEG LANDS NEW CEO AMID SHAREHOLDER PRESSURE

MEG Energy is bringing in former Pengrowth chief executive Derek Evans as its new CEO. No mention of restive shareholders in the press release. But we know there’s tension after Highfield Capital’s Daniel Farb took some digs at the company’s directors when he quit the board last month. Highfield appears to be ramping up, after Alberta’s securities regulator gave it the go-ahead to strategize with as many as 15 other shareholders. We’ll assess the potential for a full-blown activist campaign.

MUSK LATEST

The suspense over Elon Musk’s “funding secured”-privatization bombshell is still hanging over Tesla and its founder. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been in touch with Tesla to assess whether Elon Musk’s privatization tweets “were truthful”. The most famous line from Jerry Maguire best summarizes the world’s view of what’s happening here. On that front, Bloomberg News is reporting Musk asked Softbank to show him the money last year in talks about taking Tesla private that ultimately led nowhere. We’ll watch for developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-CI Financial is changing its capital return strategy, announcing a $1-billion share buyback today while cutting its dividend to $0.18 every quarter from the previous $0.1175 monthly payout

-Nevsun Resources has formally rejected Lundin Mining’s hostile takeover bid and says it will launch a strategic review to consider “all alternatives”. We’ll chase both companies.

-Canada Goose beat first-quarter revenue estimates and its loss was not as severe as analysts predicted. Goose is the top-performing TSX stock this year even after a 19 per cent drop since mid-June.

-Canadian Tire’s second-quarter profit came in well short of estimates ($2.61 normalized versus $3.04 estimate). CEO Stephen Wetmore is blaming frigid April weather for the earnings slowdown.

-TMX Group notched record revenue and profit amid double-digit gains in its second quarter. Its stock is by far the standout in the TSX financial subgroup this year with a 22.5 per cent gain through the end of trading yesterday. We’ll speak with CEO Lou Eccleston on The Open.

-GMP Capital confirmed yesterday it cut 10 per cent of its Canadian Capital Markets unit, with most of the 20 layoffs affecting its energy division. Recall GMP struck a deal to buy FirstEnergy for $98.6 million in 2016.

-We’ll watch Manulife and Sun Life today after both insurers beat second-quarter profit estimates. Watch for an interview with Sun Life CEO Dean Connor later today.

-Quebecor topped second-quarter profit estimates thanks to gains in its telecom unit. Management, meanwhile, pointed to the Montreal Canadiens’ rough season as a drag on media revenue.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canadian Tire, Canada Goose, Brookfield Asset Management, CI Financial, Onex, Emera, Quebecor, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian new housing price index

-11:00 a.m. ET: Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9 in New York

-1:30 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Small Business Minister Mary Ng make announcement in Ottawa

-2:20 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours MDA facility in Montreal

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.