Canada’s banks are now six for six. TD bank topped analyst expectations in the first-quarter driven by strength in its U.S. retail banking division, where net income was up 27 per cent compared with the same quarter a year ago. In a bid to expand its presence in the United States, TD announced earlier this week it was paying US$13.4 billion to purchase First Horizon Corp.

CRUDE PRICES SURGE

The price of West Texas Intermediate is trading near US$114 a barrel. Crude prices continue to surge as buyers pull back from buying Russian oil. High demand, combined with a shortage of supply has been driving oil prices, and gasoline prices up for weeks. The average price of gas per litre has reached an all-time high Canada.

KINROSS GOLD SUSPENDS RUSSIAN OPERATIONS

Kinross Gold is joining the list of companies that have chosen not to do business in Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The move comes as Western nations continue to ramp up the pressure on the Russian government with more sanctions aimed at isolating the nation. The Canadian company, which has operated in Russia for more than 25 years, said in statement that the decision was made out of consideration for “the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and in recognition of its obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.”

TORONTO HOMES SALES DIP IN FEBRUARY, PRICES HIT ALL-TIME HIGH

Despite being the second busiest February on record for home sales, the number of transactions in Canada’s largest city was down 16.8 per cent last month compared to the same period a year ago, according to new data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. However, that didn’t keep the average price from climbing higher – up 27.7 per cent to $1,334,544 in February year-over-year – marking another all-time high.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

SNC-Lavalin has narrowed its quarterly loss and topped analysts’ revenue expectations in the fourth-quarter

has narrowed its quarterly loss and topped analysts’ revenue expectations in the fourth-quarter Crescent Point Energy is boosting its share buyback plan by 50 per cent to $150million

is boosting its share buyback plan by 50 per cent to $150million Shares of Intel are trading lower pre-market after the company was downgraded by Morgan Stanley

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS