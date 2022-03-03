47m ago
The Daily Chase: Canadian banks go 6 for 6; Toronto home prices hit new record
Canada’s banks are now six for six. TD bank topped analyst expectations in the first-quarter driven by strength in its U.S. retail banking division, where net income was up 27 per cent compared with the same quarter a year ago. In a bid to expand its presence in the United States, TD announced earlier this week it was paying US$13.4 billion to purchase First Horizon Corp.
CRUDE PRICES SURGE
The price of West Texas Intermediate is trading near US$114 a barrel. Crude prices continue to surge as buyers pull back from buying Russian oil. High demand, combined with a shortage of supply has been driving oil prices, and gasoline prices up for weeks. The average price of gas per litre has reached an all-time high Canada.
KINROSS GOLD SUSPENDS RUSSIAN OPERATIONS
Kinross Gold is joining the list of companies that have chosen not to do business in Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The move comes as Western nations continue to ramp up the pressure on the Russian government with more sanctions aimed at isolating the nation. The Canadian company, which has operated in Russia for more than 25 years, said in statement that the decision was made out of consideration for “the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and in recognition of its obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.”
TORONTO HOMES SALES DIP IN FEBRUARY, PRICES HIT ALL-TIME HIGH
Despite being the second busiest February on record for home sales, the number of transactions in Canada’s largest city was down 16.8 per cent last month compared to the same period a year ago, according to new data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. However, that didn’t keep the average price from climbing higher – up 27.7 per cent to $1,334,544 in February year-over-year – marking another all-time high.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- SNC-Lavalin has narrowed its quarterly loss and topped analysts’ revenue expectations in the fourth-quarter
- Crescent Point Energy is boosting its share buyback plan by 50 per cent to $150million
- Shares of Intel are trading lower pre-market after the company was downgraded by Morgan Stanley
NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and ISM services index
- Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy, MEG Energy, SNC-Lavalin, Sleep Country Canada, Parkland, Martinrea, Algonquin Power & Utilties, Costco, Best Buy, Gap
- 1000: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing
- 1130: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivers speech ("Economic Progress Report") to CFA Society of Toronto