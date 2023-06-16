Global equity markets are on track for their best showing since March as bets on the impact of Chinese stimulus and enthusiasm over artificial intelligence firms boost stocks. The MSCI World Index is up some three per cent this week, and there's some breadth to the rally. If we break things down geographically – the S&P 500 is coming off its sixth straight winning session, the longest run of gains since November 2021, while the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite is up about four per cent on the week after the U.S. Federal Reserve hit the pause button on hikes. Back here at home, things have been more muted – the TSX Composite Index is up about two-thirds of a per cent, lagging its American peers.

LOONIE HITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE SEPTEMBER

The Canadian dollar is holding solidly above 75 cents U.S., the highest level against the greenback since last September. The catalysts are pretty clear – given the (modest) divergence between the Bank of Canada with its most recent hike and the U.S. Federal Reserve's pause, generally speaking you'd expect to see some loonie strength. As for where we go from here, Scotia Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne reckons there's still a bit of upside to go, saying fair value is a little closer to 76 cents and change, and he expects the trend towards that level to continue.

OIL HOLDS STEADY AFTER BIGGEST JUMP IN SIX WEEKS

Oil prices are stabilizing in modestly positive territory this morning, holding onto the biggest intraday gain in six weeks. U.S benchmark West Texas Intermediate is solidly above US$70 per barrel after yesterday's 3.4 per cent gain, as a weaker greenback and expectations for more stimulus in China helped lift crude prices. That's helped offset some concerns that higher global interest rates will blunt economic output and thus demand for crude and its byproducts.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend gets underway today in Montreal as the Formula 1 circus makes its stop in Canada yet again. It's a tidy bit of business for Montreal – about 338,000 people attended last year's race weekend, and the spectacle contributes some $70 million to the local economy each year.

Rona is cutting about 500 jobs in a move the home improvement retailer says better aligns its structure with slowing economic conditions.

