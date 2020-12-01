Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada’s economy delivered jaw-dropping growth in the third quarter, with annualized GDP soaring 40.5 per cent per cent. But make no mistake about it: momentum has dried up as governments race to contain COVID-19. Statistics Canada is estimating economic activity came to a virtual standstill in October, with GDP rises just two-tenths of a percentage point in the month. And that comes after a sharper-than-expected slowdown in September.

BMO, SCOTIA KICK OFF BANK EARNINGS

One-third of Canada’s Big Six banks have opened earnings season in what looks to be spectacular fashion. Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia reported adjusted fourth-quarter profits this morning that are miles ahead of the average analyst estimates. Both were helped by significant sequential drops in provisions for credit losses. As for key company-specific takeaways: Scotia’s closely-watched international unit staged a profit rebound. While traders and investment bankers were the stars at BMO, where the capital markets business’s adjusted profit soared 38 per cent. And there’s a noteworthy scoop on that unit from our Bloomberg partners, who broke news late yesterday that BMO will wind down its U.S. oil and gas investment banking operations.

HEY, BIG SPENDERS

The federal government is priming the pump to stimulate Canada’s economy on the other side of the pandemic, with up to $100 billion in spending envisioned over the course of three years. We just don’t know how that money will be spent. And that was the hottest topic in two hours’ worth of immediate reaction to the fiscal update on BNN Bloomberg yesterday afternoon. PIMCO’s former Canadian quarterback Ed Devlin referred to it as “vastly overwhelming” everything else being talked about. As for how we can be sure the spending won’t spiral out of control: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said metrics like unemployment and total hours worked will serve as “fiscal guardrails.”

We’ll have plenty more reaction to Canada’s historic spending strategy throughout the day (framed against third-quarter GDP data due for release at 8:30 a.m. ET), plus reaction to other newsy aspects of the fiscal update, like the Liberals’ plan for taxing Airbnb and Netflix users; sector-specific aid for the air transport, tourism and entertainment industries; and some significant adjustments to the Fiscal Stabilization program.

BILLIONS IN WRITEDOWNS AT EXXON

Wonderful wordsmanship from Bloomberg News’s Kevin Crowley in his reporting on Exxon Mobil’s disclosure that it will take up to US$20 billion in writedowns on dry gas assets that the once-mighty energy giant has given up on developing: “Exxon Mobil Corp. is about to incur the biggest writedown in its modern history as what was once an exemplar of American capitalist might shudder under the weight of debilitated energy markets,” he wrote. Should be noted the towel is being thrown in on a basket of assets in Alberta, which Exxon subsidiary Imperial Oil said will result in up to $1.2 billion in charges this quarter.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-BlackBerry shares surged more than 40 per cent in early trading after the company unveiled a partnership with Amazon Web Services to develop a new platform for tracking vehicle data

-Suncor Energy is planning a modestly higher capital budget of $3.8-$4.5 billion next year, largely focused on sustaining capital. The company also said it will repurchase up to $500 million of its shares, and is aiming to repay up to $1 billion of debt.

-COVID-19’s impact is evident in a BNNBloomberg.ca scoop on Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment – which owns the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA’s Toronto Raptors – moving a quarter of its full-time staff to temporary inactive status. Read all about it here.

-Zoom Video Communications delivered another quarter of remarkable growth in the age of COVID-19. Third-quarter revenue soared 367 per cent. Net income rose from next to nothing a year ago to almost US$200 million. And it raised its full-year forecasts. Nonetheless, the stock is slipping in pre-market trading. Have to point out shares are up 603 per cent year-to-date.

-S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late yesterday that Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 in one fell swoop before trading begins on Dec. 21. There had been consideration given to introducing TSLA in tranches.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q3), ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal (815 call), Bank of Nova Scotia (715 call), Salesforce.com

-8:00 a.m. ET: OPEC+ holds virtual meeting

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. Senate Banking Committee

-11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses COVID-19 situation from outside Rideau Cottage

-12:00 p.m. ET: Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers keynote address at Franklin Templeton's 2021 Global Investment Outlook virtual conference

-12:00 p.m. ET: Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Energy Forum (speakers include Trans Mountain President Ian Anderson, LNG Canda CEO Peter Zebedee)

-12:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris hold formal announcement event for key economic team nominees and appointees.

-OECD releases updated economic outlook

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.