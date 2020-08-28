Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada's economy shrank the most on record in the second quarter, with a 38.7 per cent plunge in output according to data released this morning from Statistics Canada. It's a sobering reminder of COVID-19's impact, but the full picture isn't quite so dour. Indeed, the quarter ended on a (relative) high note, with gross domestic product rising 6.5 per cent in June. And StatsCan has released a flash estimate for July showing the economy expanded approximately three per cent last month.

S&P CLOSES AT NEW HIGH, AGAIN

It’s been five straight sessions of record closing highs for the S&P 500 after yesterday’s modest gain in a choppy session that lifted the index to 3,484.55 points.

TRUMP WRAPS RNC

In front of a packed crowd on the White House lawn in the midst of a pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump pitched himself to Americans for a second term in office last night. Now, the head-to-head campaign against Joe Biden begins in earnest with just about a month to go until the first scheduled debate. Some notable quotes from Trump’s hour+ speech last night at the conclusion of the Republican national convention:

-On the coronavirus: “We are delivering lifesaving therapies and will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner.”

-On the election: “Everything we have achieved is now in danger. This is the most important election in the history of our country. … At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.”

-On taxes and tariffs: “I will cut taxes even further for hardworking moms and dads. I will not raise taxes; I will cut them, and very substantially. And we will also provide tax credits to bring jobs out of China back to America, and we will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas.”

-On the economy: “We will create 10 million jobs in the next 10 months. And it will be higher than that.”

-On space exploration: “America will land the first woman on the moon, and the United States will be the first nation to plant its beautiful flag on Mars.”

PRO SPORTS ON PAUSE

Still no official word on when NBA playoff matches will resume. In a statement yesterday, the league said it was hopeful there will be games either today or tomorrow. In a tweet last night, Marc Spears from ESPN’s The Undefeated platform said there’s talk of a joint announcement by the league and union about a “direct action plan” to address racial inequality. Meanwhile, the NHL’s player-led pause will continue today after last night’s games were scrubbed.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canadian Western Bank beat third-quarter profit expectations with adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share (versus $0.58 average estimate). Credit loss provisions nearly doubled from the year ago period, but were down sequentially at $24.4 million. We’ll speak with CEO Chris Fowler at 1 p.m. ET.

-WestJet is cracking down on passengers who don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures. In a release this morning, the airline warned any traveler over the age of two who doesn’t wear a mask could be banned from the airline for 12 months. “Travelers must understand if they choose to not wear a mask, they are choosing not to fly our airlines,” CEO Ed Sims said in the release.

-The Nikkei fell as much as 2.65 per cent after the surprise announcement that Shinzo Abe is preparing to resign as Japan’s prime minister so he can focus on managing a health condition.

-Gap shares are inching higher in pre-market trading; the retailer reported a much smaller than expected second-quarter loss late yesterday, and revenue also fell less than analysts anticipated. Its Banana Republic business fared the worst in the quarter, with net sales down 52 per cent and comparable sales down 27 per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (June and Q2), U.S. personal income and spending

-Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing note on Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance extension

