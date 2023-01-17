Canadian inflation continued to cool to cap off the year, with the headline figure dropping to 6.3 per cent in December, a shade lower than the average forecast of 6.4 per cent and well off the 8.1 per cent peak in June. The main driver of the slowdown was a 13.1 per cent drop in gasoline prices, which sort of leads us to the thornier part of the equation. Core inflation (which strips out the most volatile basket items, including food and energy) remained stubbornly firm in the month, holding right around five per cent (consumer price index trim, one of the Bank of Canada’s preferred inflation measures, did tick ever so slightly lower to 5.3 per cent from an upwardly-revised 5.4 per cent the prior month.) On that note, this is the last major data point the Bank of Canada will mull before next week’s interest rate decision, where there are increasing calls for the bank to hike by a further quarter of one per cent.

INVESTMENT BANKING SLOWDOWN HITS GOLDMAN & MORGAN STANLEY

One of the key themes emerging this U.S. bank earnings season is the precipitous slowdown in investment banking activity, and whoo boy, it was on full display at both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter. Investment banking activity was essentially cut in half at both firms – down 48 per cent at Goldman, 49 per cent at Morgan Stanley – due to the steep drop in deal making activity as recession clouds loom. All that said, Morgan Stanley did manage to top analyst expectations in the quarter, riding record revenues from the wealth management division.

BARRICK OUTPUT SINKS TO 22-YEAR LOW

2022 is looking like a rather rough year for Barrick Gold, as the company’s preliminary figures show output sunk to 4.14 million ounces of gold last year, the lowest level since 2000 – not to mention marking the third straight year of declines. Couple of factors at play when it comes to the declining production – Barrick had to take some time for repairs and upgrades at its Nevada operations, and had been locked in a legal fight with Papua New Guinea over its Porgera project in the country, where it has been thus far unable to resume operations since putting the project in care and maintenance back in 2020.

U.S. MARKETS MUTED TO START HOLIDAY-SHORTENED WEEK

U.S. equity market futures are pointing to a rather quiet open – albeit modestly lower – as we kick off the holiday-shortened week south of the border. It’s been something of a bounce-back year so far for the major indices, with all three in positive territory after a rather brutal performance in 2022. While generally equities have been buoyed by investor hopes slowing inflation will allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to take its foot off the gas when it comes to the pace and scope of further rate hikes, we’re also starting to get into the meat of earnings season south of the border, which could shift sentiment on a dime.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Longtime Rogers Director Alan Horn has died. Aside from his board role, Horn was CFO for a decade spanning from 1996 to 2006, and twice stepped in as interim CEO.

Another day, another round of significant job cuts in the tech sector. This time it’s Lighspeed Commerce, slashing about 300 jobs – equivalent to 10 per cent of its workforce – resulting in a restructuring charge of between $12-14 million.

Net sales over at Goodfood Market dropped 39 per cent year-over-year in its latest quarter, as the food-kit company pulled back on promotional pricing campaigns meant to lure in new subscribers.

Bombardier sees its preliminary 2022 results coming in above prior expectations, forecasting revenues came in at US$6.9 billion, above the earlier view for US$6.5 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS