Price pressures showed no signs of abating in October, as Canadian inflation came in at 6.9 per cent year-over-year – unchanged from a month prior. Call it a mixed bag of sorts – higher gasoline and mortgage interest costs were moderated by a decline in food price inflation, but my word, food inflation is still running at a 10.1 per cent pace (down – ever so modestly – from 10.3 per cent a month prior.) Just on that latter point, and tying into the grocers story below, pasta prices were up nearly 45 per cent, margarine some 40 per cent and lettuce up 30 per cent. Getting back to the meat of the story, core measure of consumer price index – trim and median, which are the Bank of Canada’s general focus outside headline inflation – also remained rather hot, running at the same five-ish per cent pace as a month prior, as we mark the last inflation report before the BoC’s rate decision on Dec. 7. Seems we’ll wait to see if Tiff Macklem wields a scalpel or a sledgehammer in the final decision of the year, be it a quarter point or another outsized half point hike next month.

BIG GROCERS TOP ESTIMATES

Speaking of inflation, let's turn to the big grocers. Both Loblaw and Metro topped quarterly earnings estimates this morning, and food inflation was front and centre for both companies. Before I drive in on Loblaw – which had more interesting disclosures – let's get the headline numbers out of the way. Adjusted earnings per share at Metro came in at $0.92 vs. the $0.90 estimate, same metric at Loblaw was $2.01 vs. a $1.96 estimate. (My predecessor on this newsletter once reminded me numbers were important.) In any case, here's what caught my eye from Loblaw – basket size (ie, how large of a purchase was made) fell but foot traffic increased in the quarter, indicating people are shopping for less at a time but more frequently as sky-high inflation bites.

TARGET TUMBLES AS SALES SLOW, WARNS OF WEAK HOLIDAY QUARTER

Shares of Target are down about 14 per cent in the premarket, at last look, after the retailer warned American shoppers are slamming the brakes on spending. (This feels like it's becoming an inflation-themed note, but I digress.) The company is projecting a drop in comparable sales in the current quarter, which would be the first decline in five years. In terms of today's results, profit plunged 52 per cent from a year ago, which the company openly admits is in large part due to inflation and the need to cut prices to entice customers.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Another day, another big energy company increasing returns to shareholders. This time it's Suncor – the oil sands giant is upping its quarterly dividend by 11 per cent to $0.52 per share.

CPP CEO John Graham is warning that interest rates will likely stay high “for awhile.” Stay tuned for some of that interview here on BNN Bloomberg.

Restaurant Brands International – the parent of Tim Hortons – has named Domino's Pizza veteran Patrick Doyle to the post of Executive Chair.



NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS