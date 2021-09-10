The Canadian economy is expected to extend its employment recovery momentum in August when the latest round of jobs data is released. Economists are expecting on average a gain of 67, 500 jobs last month following the 94-thousand increase reported in July. The employment rate is expected to drop to 7.3 per cent in August from July’s 7.5 per cent.

LUNDIN NAMES NEW CEO EFFECTIVE JAN. 1

Peter Rockandel will take over the top job at Lundin Mining on Jan. 1, 2022. The announcement comes after CEO Marie Inkster informed the board of directors she would be stepping down at the end of this year. Rockandel will also join the board in the New Year when he assumes his new duties as president and chief executive.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Toyota Motor Corp. has cut its annual auto production target by about three per cent due to a shortage of chips and parts caused by the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia

The price of Aluminum is trading at its highest level since 2008 and nickel is at a seven-year high thanks to supply tightness and rising demand

Harvard University has announced its $42-billion endowment fund will stop investing in fossil fuels

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS