Sep 10, 2021
The Daily Chase: Canadian jobs day; Lundin names new CEO
BNN Bloomberg
The Canadian economy is expected to extend its employment recovery momentum in August when the latest round of jobs data is released. Economists are expecting on average a gain of 67, 500 jobs last month following the 94-thousand increase reported in July. The employment rate is expected to drop to 7.3 per cent in August from July’s 7.5 per cent.
LUNDIN NAMES NEW CEO EFFECTIVE JAN. 1
Peter Rockandel will take over the top job at Lundin Mining on Jan. 1, 2022. The announcement comes after CEO Marie Inkster informed the board of directors she would be stepping down at the end of this year. Rockandel will also join the board in the New Year when he assumes his new duties as president and chief executive.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- Toyota Motor Corp. has cut its annual auto production target by about three per cent due to a shortage of chips and parts caused by the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia
- The price of Aluminum is trading at its highest level since 2008 and nickel is at a seven-year high thanks to supply tightness and rising demand
- Harvard University has announced its $42-billion endowment fund will stop investing in fossil fuels
NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, and industrial capacity utilization rates
- Notable earnings: Roots
- 8:00: Jagmeet Singh holds media availability in Ottawa
- 10:30: Justin Trudeau to make an announcement and hold media availability in Hamilton
- 11:30: The Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update on hurricane Larry
- 11:45: Yves Blanchet votes in Chambly, Quebec
- 12:00: Annamie Paul holds press conference
- 12:30: Erin O’Toole to make an announcement and hold media availability in Mississauga, Ontario
- 17:45: Jagmeet votes in the advanced polls in Burnaby, B.C.
- 18:00: Justin Trudeau visits a restaurant and will deliver brief remarks in Whitby, ON
- 19:00: Erin O’Toole will attend an event with supporters in Whitby, ON.
- 1930: Jagmeet does an Instagram Live with Janette Ewen.
- 20:30: Jagmeet participates in a Team Jagmeet Rally in Burnaby, B.C.