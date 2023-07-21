I hate to be the bearer of bad news on a Friday, but this year is an El Nino year. It's the weather pattern that occurs every two to 10 years that leads to higher temperatures in some parts of the world, causes droughts in the North and heavy rain in the South. With climate change, it is a cauldron for a boiling hot summer (we are already seeing record temperatures). Why am I telling you about this? El Nino is inflationary. It is still unclear how strong this year's El Nino will be, but JP Morgan says in a note to clients there is a high chance of a very strong El Nino taking hold again. The immediate impact would be on food prices and then perhaps on natural gas prices. We ask a lot of our central bankers to be fortune tellers and geopolitical strategists. Now we can add weather specialists to their list of necessary skills.

Here are five things to know this morning:

Looking up: While yesterday was sloppy for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow Jones advanced for a ninth session in a row. That’s the first time that has happened since 2017. The Nasdaq suffered one of its worst days of the year. The losses on the Nasdaq are also notable because they came as the first of the “Magnificent Seven” — (Tesla) reported quarterly results that had blemishes. This could create a shaky setup for others in the group (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia) when they report. As well, the Nasdaq 100 gets rebalanced today to reduce the weight of the top 10 securities and redistribute it to the smaller issuers. That means we could see big volume on this rebalance particularly as Nvidia and Microsoft will see their index weights reduced substantially. These things matter little in the long-term but it could be a short-term event. The TSX could get a lift from energy stocks as oil is trading higher today. In fact oil is flirting with two-month highs (gee, so is the TSX) and it is on pace for its fourth weekly gain.

Retail sales in Canada slow: Canadian retail sales stalled in May (yes, that is the most recent data). StatsCan reported no growth in spending when you exclude autos compared to a roaring 1.2 per cent gain in April. Remember that was BEFORE two rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. We got a flash estimate for June which also signalled subdued spending. Barry Schwartz of Baskin Wealth told Paul Bagnell this morning it means the Bank of Canada should stop hiking rates ASAP.

Riding the rails lower: CSX has been the best performing rail stock so far this year but it is getting clipped in early trade after revenue fell more than expected. Weaker intermodal and coal shipping were to blame as the operating ratio (a measure of efficiency) deteriorated more than expected from last year. Stifel is defending the stock this morning noting that even with the run-up it trades at a discount to peers and is a long-term beneficiary of re-shoring.

American Express under pressure: The credit card company is down in pre-market after sales rose less than expected. Spending growth on AMEX cards was the lowest level in more than two years. Nevertheless, total spending is still at a record high and so was the company's profit thanks to cost control. Incidentally, AMEX says restaurants are their biggest spending category now. Coming ahead of airline or hotel spending.

Uni-Select deal on watch: Regulators in the U.K. have competition concerns about LQK's proposed takeover of Uni-Select. Recall, LQK offered to buy the distributor of auto-parts in February for $48 per share in cash. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said it may be the case that this deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition within markets in the U.K. and will be referred for “phase two” investigation unless companies offer acceptable undertakings to address competition concerns unless the companies have submitted a divestment proposal according to the CMA and it will be reviewing it.