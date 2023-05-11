We've got a veritable torrent of earnings to sort through here in Canada as we enter the tail-end of the busiest earnings week on the calendar this quarter. It's backwards-looking, sure, but with everything in play in terms of recession fears, concerns over a consumer spending pullback as a result and all the other economic factors swirling, it's a fascinating snapshot (not to mention delving into the outlooks.) Let's dive right in to some of the top earnings stories, in hopes this newsletter doesn't turn into a novella.

SLOW START TO SPRING STINGS CANADIAN TIRE

Call it a profit miss and a revenue meet over at Canadian Tire. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.00 – well shy of the $1.31 estimate – while revenue was bang in line at $3.71 billion. The company is blaming a couple of factors, namely a delayed start to spring sort of muddying the waters, with consumers pulling back on both spending for that season and the winter as they were unsure of whether they needed rain or snow boots. Same store sales at the flagship Canadian Tire banner were down 4.8 per cent, which isn't great, and the company did note that there was a $67.7 million hit from that fire at its distribution facility in Brampton, Ont.

EARNINGS NEARLY DOUBLED AT LINAMAR AS SUPPLY CHAINS RECOVER

Looks like the global auto supply chain is starting to find its footing after years of supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic. Normalized earnings per share at Linamar nearly doubled in its latest quarter – up 83.3 per cent – as supply chain snarls and an overall improvement in market conditions boosted the bottom line. Perhaps more interestingly, the company is planning to break ground on what it calls a “Giga Structural Component Facility” for electric vehicle production in Welland, Ont. – not quite a stone's throw away from St. Thomas, where VW is building that massive EV facility, but close enough in the grand scheme of auto supply chains.

NUTRIEN SLASHES FULL-YEAR FORECAST

I'd be tempted to call the move “taking a hatchet to” the forecast, but this is a full-on battle-axe. Nutrien now sees full-year adjusted earnings coming in somewhere between $6.5-$8 billion, with even the top end of that range missing the low-end of its previous view of $8.4-$10 billion. It's a story of both margins and volumes, and cuts across all of the fertilizer provider's business lines – the company says it expects margins to shrink as it works through higher-cost inventory (ie, extracted when price expectations were higher) and lower potash volumes due to lower shipments to China, given delayed negotiations with Canpotex. All in all, something of a grim outlook for the company, though if we're looking for a bright spot, it does see some relief from lower natural gas prices, which are a key input cost.

CI FINANCIAL SELLS STAKE IN U.S. WEALTH UNIT FOR $1.34B

CI Financial has confirmed an earlier Wall Street Journal report that it is selling a 20 per cent stake in its U.S. wealth management arm for $1.34 billion, putting plans to potentially list the entity on ice. The company is selling said stake to a consortium of investors, including Bain Capital, Ares Management Funds and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in a deal that values the unit at an enterprise value of $7.1 billion. Back to that IPO talk – the company filed a confidential prospectus to potentially take the division public last December, but this injection of cash gives CI the breathing room to put that aside as it uses the proceeds to deleverage the business after a string of acquisitions.

PRODUCTION RAMPS UP AS ALBERTA WILDFIRE CONCERNS EASE

There's a modicum of good news coming out of Alberta, even as smoke from the burning wildfires waft through central Canada. Looks like at least a pair of players in the fire-ravaged eastern part of the province are bringing some natural gas production back online, after concerns grew that as much as half a million barrels of oil equivalent per day could be knocked out by the blazes. Tourmaline Oil says seven of its nine facilities previously shut in by fire concerns are now back up and running, and the remaining two facilities are standing by and ready once they get approval to restart from the Ministry of Forestry. Meanwhile, Crescent Point Energy has restored about 75 per cent of the Kaybob Duvernay production is shut in, with no reports of damage to any facilities. All that said, we're not out of the woods – weather forecasts are for another hot, dry weekend ahead in the region, stoking concerns of renewed flare-ups.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Disney are under pressure in the premarket – down as much as five per cent – after the company posted a drop in subscribers for its Disney+ streaming service and predicted a wider loss in that business this quarter.

Algonquin Power is initiating a strategic review of its renewables business, arguing the market is not properly valuing the division.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS