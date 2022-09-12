Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The U.S. dollar is extending its slide from record highs against a basket of global currencies, and the ripple effect is being seen across markets. Most major commodities are rising, U.S. futures are suggesting there will be gains at 9:30 a.m. EDT, and the Canadian dollar — which was languishing near a two-year low around this time last week — is now into a fourth straight day of gains, and has rallied almost a full cent against the USD over that span. How do we explain this when the U.S. Federal Reserve is still firmly in hiking mode? Perhaps it’s an expectation that tomorrow’s U.S. consumer price index will give more reason to believe inflation has peaked.

CANADIANS SLIDING DEEPER INTO DEBT

Fresh data from Statistics Canada show the closely watched credit market debt to disposable income ratio rose to a seasonally adjusted 181.66 in the second quarter from 179.71 in the prior quarter. That means households, on average, owed almost $1.82 for every dollar of disposable income. The near-record borrowing activity included $48.7 billion in mortgages during the quarter, according to StatsCan. As for the overall picture, StatsCan said $990 billion in household net worth evaporated in the latest quarter as housing, equity, and bond markets soured.

PIERRE POILIEVRE’S CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF CANADA

The new leader of the official opposition won by a landslide and made it clear in his victory speech that the cost of living will be his main plank for attacking the government (though this time there was no talk of firing Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, or opting out of inflation by purchasing cryptocurrencies). We’ll do our best to avoid the politics and focus on the potential policy response, and the costs therein.



BIG ENERGY DEAL

Tamarack Valley Energy is expanding in the Clearwater oil plan in Alberta by acquiring Deltastream Energy Corp. for almost $1.43 billion in cash and stock. Clearwater has been billed as one of the most economical energy hubs in the country. We’ll strive to learn more about that today and we’ll watch how the market absorbs the news, which includes a bought-deal share sale by Tamarack — as a sweetener though, the company said it will hike its dividend 25 per cent once the takeover closes.

THE ULTIMATE BIOTECH MOONSHOT

U.S. President Joe Biden today is detailing his plan to “end cancer as we know it.” The ambitious plan is partly built on a new executive order to onshore the biotech and biomanufacturing supply chain. Surely this will be consequential to the oncology-focused biotechs. We’ll chase insight.

A NOTABLE CALL AND OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

An analyst at RBC Capital markets upgraded Cineplex to outperform from sector perform today on the basis of the stock’s recent decline and an encouraging recovery from the pandemic. The upgrade includes only a brief mention of the $1.2 billion in damages that Cineworld could owe Cineplex as a result of their legal fight over a failed tied-up. Cineplex shares enter today down 20 per cent from their recent high in August.

Tourmaline Oil hiked its 2023 cash-flow forecast 28 per cent to $6.58 billion. Let’s keep in mind that Tourmaline has repeatedly shared its wealth with investors by dishing out special dividends.

Equinox Gold announced this morning that it was able to resume work at its Los Filos mine in Mexico on Saturday after the blockade that triggered a shutdown was lifted.

Chemtrade is warning there could be a “material negative impact” on its results because of a possible U.S. rail strike.

You know the long awaited Ethereum merger is a big deal that’s gone mainstream when Google adds a countdown clock (search “the merge” to see for yourself). In the days ahead, we’ll have more insight into why the switch from proof of work to proof of stake matters (and what the difference is between PoW and PoS), how much the moment has already been priced in, and what it means for ultimate utility of the technology.

Daniel Loeb has backed off his call for Walt Disney Co. to spin off ESPN, stating in a tweet yesterday that he now sees “considerable synergies (for the sports broadcaster) as part of The Walt Disney company.”

Magna International announced it’s investing US$77 million for a stake in Yulu, which it says is India’s largest electric bike system. The arrangement will see Magna establish a battery-as-a-service business.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS