The Daily Chase: CannTrust CEO speaks out; U.S. bank earnings ramp up

The Big Three: CannTrust CEO says he's only human; U.S. bank earnings; Facebook's Lira under scrutiny

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

CannTrust’s CEO says he recognizes the “high sense of urgency” to get to the bottom of the pot producer’s regulatory foul-up and he’s hoping the independent board committee tasked with that duty will deliver its report within a month. Other than that, Peter Aceto was careful about disclosures in an interview with BNN Bloomberg, largely sticking to messaging about being focused on getting back on-side with Health Canada. Check out David George-Cosh’s writeup on his chat with Aceto at BNNBloomberg.ca. And we’re looking forward to hearing Brad Rogers’ point of view when the former CannTrust President joins The Open at 10:40 a.m. ET.

U.S. BANK EARNINGS SEASON

JPMorgan Chase was first out of the gate this morning, with record second-quarter profit of US$9.7 billion, helped by double-digit growth in consumer banking, and lower provisions for credit losses. Shares are slipping in pre-market trading, with our Bloomberg partners pointing to a modest downward revision to the bank’s net interest income outlook. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, saw second-quarter profit fall amid weaker revenue from investment banking and Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities trading.

BIG TECH UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Take your pick. U.S. President Donald Trump just tweeted he’ll “take a look” at investigating Google for treason. Meanwhile, the head of Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency will testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee this morning. And top executives from Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook will address the U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee. We’ll monitor developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-CP Rail's second-quarter profit surged 66 per cent on record revenue of $1.98 billion. The closely-watched operating ratio also improved meaningfully, at 58.4 per cent from 64.2 per cent a year earlier. Revenue rose in each freight category, with particularly notable gains in grain and energy shipments.

-Another chapter today in the increasingly hostile feud over corporate governance at Aimia. The company’s top shareholder, Mittleman Brothers is blasting yesterday’s announcement about two new independent directors being added to the board, saying the appointments weren’t discussed with the NY-based firm (which also has a seat on the company’s board).

-Freshii has named Daniel Haroun as its new CFO, tasked also will providing strategic advice to CEO Matt Corrin. Haroun previously served at Restaurant Brands International and Walmart Canada.

-More negative attention for Boeing’s 737 Max today, with Ryanair’s CEO saying the embattled jet might not return to service until December.

-We’ll watch shares of NFI Group after the bus maker trimmed its full-year delivery forecast as a result of “production challenges”.

-Shares of U.S. regional bank Keycorp are falling in the pre-market after it warned of a US$90-million hit after identifying fraudulent activity by one of its commercial clients.

-Burberry shares are surging in London after first-quarter same-store sales outpaced estimates.

-Domino’s Pizza is another early mover, with shares down ~6% in the pre-market after second-quarter revenue missed estimates by a wide margin.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: CP Rail, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, United Airlines

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

-10:00 a.m. ET: CMHC releases inaugural Residential Mortgage Industry Report

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra digital currency

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada provides update on strengthening the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average

-11:30 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds cabinet meeting at White House

-12:30 p.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains announces support for steel industry business in Mississauga, Ont. (plus avail)

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on online platforms and market power

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of Daily Chase incorrectly stated Brad Rogers served as CannTrust’s CEO. In fact, he was the company’s president. BNN Bloomberg regrets the error.