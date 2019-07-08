Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Shares of CannTrust Holdings are sliding in pre-market trading in New York after the Canadian cannabis producer disclosed it ran afoul of certain Health Canada regulations. Long story short: it previously produced cannabis in unlicensed rooms of a facility in Pelham, Ont.; and evidently some of its employees gave inaccurate information to the regulator. All told, approximately 12,700 kilograms of product is being placed on hold at a pair of CannTrust facilities and the company is bringing in external advisors to assist with compliance.

ERDOGAN VS. CENTRAL BANK

Turkey’s central bank governor was fired over the weekend as the country’s president flouted the notion of the institution’s independence, sending the domestic currency and benchmark stock index sharply lower in the process. In a further demonstration of strongman politics, our Bloomberg partners are reporting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told lawmakers “to get behind his conviction that higher interest rates cause inflation.”

PRELUDE TO PREMIERS SUMMIT

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is hosting a select group of his peers at the Stampede in Calgary ahead of the full Council of the Federation summit tomorrow in Saskatoon. “We share a commitment to defending taxpayers, getting our natural resources to global markets by building pipelines and economic corridors, and to free trade within Canada,” he said about the group, which includes the leaders of Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories.

IN CONVERSATION WITH MARTELLO’S CEO

The biggest beneficiary of Bruce Linton’s ouster from Canopy Growth has been Martello Technologies, the Kanata-based IT firm he co-chairs, and whose stock has almost tripled in valued (albeit still a penny stock) since investors got excited about the prospect of Linton dedicating more of his time to the company. We’ve got CEO John Proctor today on The Open.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of Deutsche Bank are down ~two per cent in Europe after the embattled lender unveiled a massive restructuring that will see it exit the global equities business and lay off upward of 18,000 employees.

-Newmont Goldcorp disclosed yesterday it paused underground mining at its Red Lake mine on July 3 for installation of new controls against water inflow. Partial operations will resume tomorrow.

-Encana is selling natural gas assets in Oklahoma for US$165 million, with proceeds going toward strengthening the company’s balance sheet.

-Saudi Arabian airline Flyadeal has backed out of a plan to buy up to 50 737 Max jets from Boeing, opting instead for a big purchase order with Airbus.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-1:45 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney holds media avail in Calgary

-EU finance ministers meet in Brussels

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a 'chase note' to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day.